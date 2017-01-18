Second quarter lifts Flyers past Sailors

The Sailors led St. Paul by four points after eight minutes, but it was the Flyers who stepped up their defense, only allowing Vermilion to score 16 points the rest of the game.

St. Paul also scored 15 of the last 16 points in the second quarter, running away from the Sailors in a 53-34 non-league win.

"We just started off slow," St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said. "Wednesday night is not a normal night for us. It took us some time to warm up and once we did, we put pressure on them and that turned some things around."

Consecutive buckets by CeCe Dillon put Vermilion ahead, 16-9, with 38 seconds left in the first quarter, but the Flyers (13-2) finished with a quick 5-2 run to cut the lead to 18-14.

Caitlin Good grabbed two steals that led to two layups in the opening 24 seconds of the second quarter to knot the game at 18 all. Skyler Myers scored for Vermilion (6-9) but Dillon, who had eight points at the time, picked up her second and third fouls in a matter of moments.

She went to the bench with 5:40 left in the half, allowing St. Paul to turn its pressure up at the expense of the Sailors. Lauren Lukasko scored two straight buckets before Ashley Painley hit two free throws. Olivia Powers scored three points and Good hit a shot with 27 seconds left in the quarter, putting St. Paul up 33-21 at halftime. Vermilion committed 11 turnovers in the quarter, while hitting just 1-of-8 shots.

"Anytime you can get somebody in foul trouble early, it always helps, especially if it is a major player on the other team," said Mahl of Dillon getting her third foul. "We just try to play our game and that is what we stress. We do not want to play to someone else's capabilities."

Good started the third quarter just like she did the second quarter — with a steal and layup. Painley added a score to make it 37-21. A 3-pointer by Painley expanded the lead to 44-24, but two points apiece from Madison Colahan, Madison Urig, and Dillon drew Vermilion within 14 points after three quarters.

The St. Paul defense again came to the rescue, shutting down Vermilion for the first 4:11 of the fourth quarter. The Flyers only managed three points in that time, but turnovers by the Sailors hurt them throughout — 27 turnovers plagued Vermilion — while being held scoreless for too long too often.

Painley had 16 points while Lukasko recorded 14 points and nine rebounds. Good was good for 12 points.

"I credit their 27 turnovers to our pressure," Mahl said. "We did a very good job with our presses that we put in. The kids stuck with it. We know there are some things that we need to work on, but, on a whole, we did a good job with what we wanted to do."

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 53

Ashley Painley 6-3—16, Lauren Lukasko 5-4—14, Caitlin Good 6-0—12, Meredith Dilger 2-1-5, Olivia Powers 2-1—5. Totals 21-9—53.

Vermilion 34

Madison Colahan 2-0—4, Emily Wagner 2-1—5, Caitlyn Schnur 2-1—5, Skyler Myers 2-0—4, CeCe Dillion 4-3—11, Madison Urig 1-0—2, Macy Urig 1-1—3. Totals 14-6—34.

St. Paul 14 19 11 9 — 53

Vermilion 18 3 9 4 — 34