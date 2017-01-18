Cassidy Crawford: Just the beginning

The youngster is just one of two players in the entire Northern Ohio League to be averaging a double-double through 16 games. Her 15.4 points a night is fifth best in the league and her 10.6 rebounds a game is second best behind Abby Dryfuse of Columbian. The double-doube machine provides the Willard Flashes with an inside threat not many teams have.

But life on the basketball court didn’t start in the paint for Crawford. Growing up on the hardwood, Crawford was usually taller than just about all of her opponents and teammates, but she possessed a skill ahead of her time at her age, she could dribble the basketball and dribble it well. So she has always been a point guard.

She made quite a living running the show. But during her freshman season, Willard coach Jon Dawson had a different idea for the new-comer. He was going to ask Crawford to play closer to the basket. Crawford obliged without hesitation.

“When I was younger, my favorite thing to do was dribble,” Crawford said. “I was tall but I just found myself at the guard spot. I have done it for so long and now that I am at the varsity level, it helps so much no matter where I am or what position I play. If I didn’t have those skills that I learned at a young age, I would not be playing varsity.”

She admits she may be a fish out of water.

“It a major change than what I am used to,” Crawford said. “But we have spent a lot of time in practice working on different post moves and I am learning on the fly. Lydia Wiers and I work very hard together because she wasn’t a post player either and we were both asked to take over the post position. I am doing as best I can for not playing the position before.”

Dawson, the coach of the 2015-16 Northern Ohio League Champion Willard Lady Flashes, admits he has had very few freshman come in and make the kind of impact Crawford has.

“I have had very few freshmen who were ready to play at this level,” Dawson said. “Some have played more out of necessity because of the class ahead of them. It is always a big jump going from eighth grade to varsity for any player. I think Cass was ready for it. Her skill set is where she can handle the transition. We knew when she was coming up through she was ready. She has jumped in and handled it very well.”

Crawford has already won the Reflector Player of the Week award after a 15-point, 11-rebound performance in a loss to Ontario. She met her average in the contest proving she is one of the most consistent players in the area.

“I have had very few kids even average a double-double let alone a freshman,” Dawson said. “I think Laura Danhoff was the last to do it. Cass isn’t a really flashy kid who will break you down with come crazy moves. She is just consistent and the next thing you know, you look up and she has 15 points. There may have been two games this season she hasn’t scored in double figures. It is just consistency every single night.”

To make things more impressive, Crawford has never played the post position full time and is excelling in her first year. During her middle school years, she admits it was a bit easier to make post moves when she had to because of the height difference. Now she is going against post players who know the position and how to defend it, not to mention, they are her size if not bigger.

But those guard skills set Crawford apart from many of her post position opponents because she can take them off of the dribble like a point guard would.

“We try to teach skill development in young kids all of the time,” Dawson said. “We teach them that they have to have those guard skills no matter what position they are going to play. She was asked to run the point a lot growing up and she has that mentality. When you throw her together with a kid like Madie Secor who and a true point guard, it makes us have a lot of flexibility.”

To start the season, the Willard Flashes dropped their first four games. Things have changed drastically as the Flashes have won five if their last eight games and sit just two games away from reaching the .500 mark at 7-9. It is a far cry from the NOL title season of last year, but the future is bright in Willard.

“Coming from the season we had last year then losing seniors and post players and having to change a lot of what we do, it was a hard transition,” Crawford said. “The returners were not used to losing four games in a row let alone four games in a season. As a freshman, I understood what we were going through because I hadn’t had the success my teammates have had.

“We as a team had to start playing together more because we were not comfortable with each other yet. Now we are more comfortable and we trust each other so much on both ends of the court.”

A double-double season wasn’t exactly what Crawford envisioned in her first year.

“I didn’t think I would really have an impact at all and I definitely didn’t think I was going to start,” Crawford said. “I thought I would play a little bit off of the bench. I am just blessed to be able to provide the team with what impact I have. I am really happy with the season so far.”

Though she is having a very successful season, Crawford admits the only thing she truly cares about is her teammates and adding more W’s to the win column and sending her veteran teammates, like seniors Ashlee Tuttle and Alexis Moore, out on top.

“I would like to be a 1,000-point scorer, but I would trade all of the individual stuff for my teammates,” Crawford said. “That is the big thing. I want to win for the team and not for myself. My teammates are everything and without them, nothing I do would be possible.”

Dawson and Crawford spend many hours talking about the future. They break down film and always look for things to improve on and what new dimension they can add to her game. It helps that Crawford has a go-get-it attitude and never settles.

“Sometimes when young kids reach this level at an early age, the drive doesn’t always stick around,” Dawson said. “They reach the point where they believe they are good enough to play and they settle. That is what sets Cass apart. She has that drive and accepts the part of her game that she needs to work on. We talk a lot about her defensive footwork and she is working every day on that. I know what she wants to do and I feel like my job is to get her there. She is a great kid and fun to coach.”

If a double-double season is just the beginning, who knows what Crawford can accomplish with three more seasons. Only time will tell.

