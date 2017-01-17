Eagles fall to Old Fort in non-conference clash

“We are still a team struggling to find four good quarters of basketball,” said Monroeville head coach Al Mielcarek after the loss. “I can live with our second half effort if we didn’t dig such a deep hole at the beginning.”

Old Fort opened with a 21-4 first period advantage that was led by forward Eric Bell. The senior had eight of his 16 points in the opening quarter. The Stockaders carried a 36-12 lead into the halftime break.

15-4 Eagle Run

The Eagles clawed their way back into the ballgame with a 15-4 spurt that began late in the third period. Monroeville’s Sam Miller got the run started by hitting back-to-back three-pointers, and teammate Nick Newell had five points during the streak.

‘Tonight was one of the first nights that our bench stepped up. Especially, Sam Miller provided energy at the defensive and offensive end. It’s good to see a kid come in and want to play both ends of basketball,” said the coach.

The Eagle bench scored 16 of their team's 44 points in the game.

Second Half Win

Monroeville used the big run to outscore Old Fort 32-31 in the second half, and 17-14 in the final period. Miller had all of his nine points coming off the bench in the second half. The senior forward finished 3-of-3 from behind the three-point line in the action.

“It’s encouraging for us, but it’s tough,” said Mielcarek. “Again we need four good quarters of basketball, and we are still searching to find that. It’s getting late in the year to be looking for stuff like that. It’s our goal every night to play 32 minutes. Unfortunately where we are with our program right now one bad quarter costs us, and tonight is evident of that.”

Anderson Aggressive

Monroeville’s Blake Anderson scored seven points during the game which included shooting 3-of-5 from the charity stripe. Anderson was the only Eagle to go to the foul line in the first half, and led his team with two steals in the contest.

"He was a workhorse again tonight," said the coach about Anderson. "He's one that doesn't mind getting dirty, and getting on the floor. I don't think he gets enough credit for the heart that he brings. We hope some of the younger kids see that, and implement that at the varsity level."

Miller had a team high nine points for the Eagles, and Newell added eight points. Anderson scored seven points, and Aiden Stieber chipped in six points. Reece Kendall had four points, while Chayce Schaub and Logan Clouse each scored three points. Sawyer Schaffer and Conar Burns had two points apiece.

Old Fort’s Hootie Cleveland had a game high 21 points including five three-pointers, and Bell added 16 points. Jacob Webb had 15 points, and Luke Wagner scored seven points. A. J. Baker scored four points, while Jacob Hammond and Trey Hossler added two points apiece.

Monroeville will travel to Ashland Crestview on Thursday.

STAT BOOK

Old Fort 21 15 17 14 67

Monroeville 4 8 15 17 44

Old Fort (67) 28 FG 3 FT 8 3PT (Bell 9) 27 rebounds, (Wagner 3) 11 turnovers, (Hammond 2) 7 assists, (Hammond 2) 10 steals. Wagner 2-1-7 Cleveland 8-0-21 Baker 2-0-4 Bell 8-0-16 Webb 6-2-15 Hammond 1-0-2 Hossler 1-0-2 Totals 28-3-67

Monroeville (44) 16 FG 6 FT 6 3PT (Clouse 6) 26 rebounds, (Newell 3) 17 turnovers, 1 assist, (Anderson 2) 7 steals. Stieber 2-2-6 Schaffer 1-0-2 Newell 3-0-8 Schaub 1-0-3 Burns 1-0-2 Clouse 1-1-3 Kendall 2-0-4 Miller 3-0-9 Anderson 2-3-7 Totals 16-6-44

JV

Old Fort 45

Monroeville 32