With everything going on this weekend, the plethora of high school sporting events sure churned out some interesting digits for this week’s Go Figure! Lets take a look.

25

Number of consecutive Firelands Conference victories for St. Paul’s junior varsity boys basketball team before that streak was broken on Friday night in a 55-38 loss at Western Reserve.

14

Number of boys’ hoops seasons that passed that St. Paul failed to beat Western Reserve on its home floor. The Flyers broke that streak with a 56-50 thrilling win on Friday night. The last time the Flyers beat Western on its home floor was the 2002-03 season; Western coach Chris Sheldon’s first year on the job.

13/73

The combined 3-point shooting of St. Paul’s last three FC opponents. New London shot 3-for-23, South Central shot 3-for-19 and Western Reserve shot 7-for-31. The Flyers are 2-1 in that stretch.

20

Number of seconds left in the game before the Willard Lady Flashes took their first lead over Margaretta. Lydia Wiers hit 2 free throws to tie it up with 41 seconds remaining. Addie Slone then got a steal and Cassidy Crawford hit a free throw with 20 seconds left to take lead. The Lady Flashes won 58-56 on Tuesday.

2

Number of FC teams who are undefeated in league play left this season. The Western Reserve girls are 8-0 after kicking off the second time through with a win over Monroeville on Saturday. The New London boys are 6-0 and will look to complete an undefeated first time through against Plymouth on Saturday.

3

Number of 6-foot-6 players Norwalk’s Mitchell Perry was up against in the paint on Saturday night. Perry out-rebounded and out-scored all of them in a heart breaking overtime loss to Ashland.

100

Number of career wins for New London wrestler Zach Bene. He picked up the milestone win in a quad meet at Monroeville earlier this week.

16

Number of rebounds grabbed by South Central’s Ben Lamoreaux in a blowout win over Crestview on Saturday night. He also scored 14 points for an impressive double-double.

4

Number of double-digit scorers for New London in a win over Mapleton on Friday. Jake Gerlak scored 14, Jacob Molnar added 13 while Karson Howell and Ryan Lane added 12 each.

23

Points scored by Morgan Luedy of New London in a win over Crestview on Saturday afternoon. Gabby Ledbetter added 18 and Eden Copley dropped 13 in the win.

If you know of an interesting or historical number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!