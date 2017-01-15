Prep sports roundup

St. Paul 56, Calvert 37

The Flyers, after leading by just two points after the first quarter, extended their advantage to 22-16 at halftime.

Dylan Furlong paced St. Paul with 21 points, as Jimmy Adelman and Nick Lukasko both scored 10. Brandon McCall tallied eight points, Noah Winslow had five and Paul Pearce chipped in with two.

The Flyers return to action on Thursday, when they host Mapleton.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

St. Paul 53, South Central 36

GREENWICH — A hardcore defense keyed the Lady Flyers to a Firelands Conference victory against the Trojans.

St. Paul muscled its’ way to a 35-13 halftime lead.

The Flyers had three players reach double-digits in the score book. Ashley Painley had 15, followed by Lauren Lukasko’s 13 and Olivia Powers 10.

For South Central, Maddie Albert scored 16 points and McKee added five. Lily Antonio chipped in with four points.

New London 65, Crestview 54

OLIVESBURG — A huge first quarter helped out the Lady Cats in Saturday’s win over the Cougars.

New London jumped out to a 23-13 lead in the first period to help set up the victory.

Morgan Luedy led the way with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Gabby Ledbetter notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards. Eden Copley scored 13 points to go with five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Elizabeth Logan and Sidney Allen both added four points, while Lili Bartow scored three.

Mapleton 65, Plymouth 31

PLYMOUTH — The Lady Red suffered a tough loss to the Mounties on Saturday.

After trailing by just one point following the first quarter, Mapleton went off in the second and third quarters, scoring 42 points to pull away.

Lady Mountie Faith Edwards tore it up with 29 points.

Chloe Mack paced Plymouth’s offense with 13 points, followed by Emily Blanton’s 11. Emily Akers scored four, Shyan Gale had two and Olivia Fidler scored one.

SWIMMING

Flyers compete in dual meet

With the season winding down, St. Paul is getting hot at the right time.

The Lady Flyers went 2-1 at a dual meet on Saturday, defeating Toledo C.C. and Ottawa Hills. Willard went 3-0 on the evening.

On the boys’ side, the Crimson Flashes topped St. Paul.

“Paige Wnek dropped a lot of time, 23 seconds, off her 500 Free,” Flyer swim coach Stacy Stoll said. “She is looking to drop more time as we get closer to sectionals. We are really looking to see what her best races are for her to compete in as we set our sites on the postseason.

“Owen Moffit had two great races in the 50 and 100 Free. He may have finished second in the 50, but he had great competition and we knew that he would have to work hard in both of these races. Owen took the 100 Free with a new personal best record for this year. I look forward to seeing what he can do postseason.

“Craig Hartman did great in the 200 Free setting a personal best in this race. I think with more drill work here he could really drop time in this race. Developing wonderfully this year is new swimmer Sam Sigsworth. Do constantly is developing his skills and improving his times. Sam dropped 12.5 seconds in the 200 Free and 1.2 seconds in his 100 Free.”

The Flyers’ final meet of the regular season will take place on Wednesday, when they compete against both Norwalk and Margaretta at the Norwalk Rec at 5:30. It is also the senior and parents night.

BOWLING

Willard swept by Sandusky

WILLARD — The Lady Crimson Flashes were handed their first loss of the season on Saturday, as they fell by just two pins — 2245-2243.

Willard was fairly balanced, with Aubrey Mathias leading 151-170-321. Kathleen Schaaf rolled a 131-159-290, while Hannah McClanahan had a 149-129-278, Kourtney Craft 111-165-276 and Annie Cummings 122-138-260.

On the boys’ side, the Flashes suffered a 2371-1882 loss.

Nate Garrett was first for Willard with a 165-213-378, followed by Josh Holida’s 186-190-376. Brandon Dye finished with a 158-130-288 and Jacob Holthouse 152-135-287.

WRESTLING

Flyers finish 9th at Husky Invite

WEST SALEM — St. Paul scored 102.5 points for a ninth place finish at Northwestern’s Husky Invitational on Saturday.

Derek Gross earned first place in the 145-pound weight class, decisioning Triway’s Brian Persinger 4-3 in overtime.

Eric Crabbs (113), Owen Starcher (132), Cam Caizzo (160) finished fourth.

John Dowdell (152), Brody Service (195) and Davis Hedrick (220) all tallied sixth.

Edison wins Marion Invite

MARION — The Edison wrestling team used a dominant performance to win the highly-competitive Marion County tournament on Saturday.

The Chargers finished with 343 points to finish well ahead of Ashland (290) in the 32-team tournament. Brady Barnett was MVP of the tournament with five wins to claim the 138-pound championship.

Also claiming individual titles for Edison was Dylan Burns (113), Alex Neuberger (145) and Sam Stoll (195). Max Wolfe (132) and Joey Kasper (182) each finished runner-up, while Gabe Mima-Vasquez was third at 106; Ray Adams (120) took fourth and Dalton Burns (160) was fifth.

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

NCS remains undefeated

The Flyer junior team earned a 41-35 win over South Central, 43-28 victory over Plymouth and defeated Monroevile 46-14 to move to 10-0.

In the three wins over the Trojans, Nate Winslow scored an outstanding 71 points.

The Flyers’ next game will be Thursday against Crestview.

JUNIOR HIGH WRESTLING

Flyers compete at Norwalk Invite

NCS Junior High competed in the Norwalk Invite this on Saturday at Norwalk Middle School.

The Flyers had one champion, Aidan Naseman (86 pounds). Taking runner-up were Harley Stoll (80), Will Stieber (98), Ryan Gross (134), and Gavin Moffit (150).

Camden Crabbs (104) placed third and Myron Stoll (110) notched fourth. Placing fifth were Aidan Kusser (92) and Ben Meyer (142).

NCS finished third overall in the 14 team field scoring 202.5 points.

The Flyers will compete again on Saturday at the Junior JC Gorman at Mansfield Senior High School.