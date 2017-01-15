Here are this week's nominees looking for your votes

For the boys, Norwalk senior Mitchell Perry tallied 16 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in an overtime loss to Ashland on Saturday.

Zach Bene, of New London, earned his 100th career wrestling win at a quad meet at Monroeville on Wednesday.

Flyer Jimmy Adelman scored 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in a win over Western he then had 10 points, 5 boards and four assists in a win over South Central Wednesday and finally 10 points in a win over Calvert on Saturday.

South Central’s Ben Lamoreaux scored 14 points and grabbed 16 boards in a win over Crestview on Friday.

On the girls’ end, Lydia Weirs, of Willard, recorded 9 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and four steals in a win over Perkins on Thursday.

Western Reserve’s Andrea Robson scored 18 points, including three three-pointers in a 62-40 win over Monroeville on Saturday.

St. Paul senior Caitlin Good had the game-winning steal and score in Tuesday's contest against St. Joe's. on Tuesday.

And finally, Lady Cat Morgan Luedy scored 23 points, had four rebounds, four assists and four steals in a win over Crestview on Saturday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.