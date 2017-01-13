Prep roundup | NL remains unbeaten in FC play

New London 59, Mapleton 42

NANKIN — The New London Wildcats remained in control of their own destiny beating Mapleton on Friday night to remain undefeated in the Firelands Conference. The Wildcats and Mounties played a near mirror contest through three quarters until the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth with a 17-7 advantage.

The Wildcats received balanced scoring led by Jake Gerlak with 14 points. Jacob Molnar found an offensive groove scoring 13 points while Karson Howell and Ryan Lane added 12 a piece. Dane Matthews added three, Weston Eibel added two and Billy Woodmancy scored one rounding out the scorebook for the Wildcats. New London improves to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the Firelands Conference. The Wildcats are back in action on Tuesday at Mansfield Christian.

Oak Harbor 53, Edison 43

OAK HARBOR — The Chargers (4-4, 2-4) were outscored 28-17 in the second half of a Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division loss against the Rockets.

Edison scored only two points in the third period.

The Charger offense was led by James Hill with 15 points, while Bryce Roberts added 13. Bryce Ostheimer scored seven, Braden Ehrhardt and Gavin Schaeffer both had three and Nick Frederick two.

Buckeye Central 48, Willard 44

NEW WASHINGTON — The Willard Flashes looked like they were about to roll out of Buckeye Central with their second win of the season on Thursday night, but the Bucks had different ideas. Owning a 34-28 lead after three, the Flashes gave up 20 points in the fourth quarter while scoring only 10 to walk away disappointed dropping to 1-10 on the season. The Flashes are back in action on Saturday hosting Port Clinton.

The Flashes were led by Ethan Daub and Bryce Bailey who dropped 12 points a piece while Daub added 11 boards. Brevon Polachek and Jerett Sowers added five each and Nick Cofer and Dorian Holida added four each. Broc Baldridge added two points to round out the scoring for Willard.

FROSH HOOPS

Blair, Sweet top St. Paul freshmen

COLLINS — Western Reserve defeated St. Paul 50-39 in a recent Firelands Conference freshman basketball game.

The Flyers, 4-3, play again at 1 p.m. today at home against South Central.

Ethan Blair led the Flyers with 14 points and Jude Sweet surged late with four three-pointers in the fourth quarter and a total of 13 points in the game.

“It was a tough road game with only having five players, but we will regroup and be ready to go for South Central,” St. Paul coach Matt Webb said.