Flyers roll by Roughriders for big FC win

Coming off of a huge win at South Central on Wednesday, the Flyers picked up another win over one of the Firelands Conference’s best teams on Friday beating Western Reserve 56-50 on the Roughriders’ home floor. The win gave the Flyers a 4-2 mark in the FC and made the Roughriders mark identical.

Western seemed in control for the entire first half though never really pulling away enough for a comfortable lead. Western’s 28-25 halftime lead quickly evaporated into thin air thanks to a Dylan Furlong trey to start the third. St. Paul took the lead on the very next possession and never surrendered it the rest of the way. The Flyers didn’t miss a shot in the fourth quarter knocking in 16 points on a perfect 5-for-5 quarter.

“Great road win,” St. Paul coach Mike Smith said. “Anytime you get on the road and especially here, and get a win is huge. They shot it well and pressured the ball like we thought and we did a lot of good things. The way they play, they wanted to speed us up and they did at times but I am darn proud of our kids. Their backs were against the wall at the beginning of this season and they took it a game at a time.”

The Roughriders shot 18-54 from the field while the Flyers connected on just about everything making 21 of 34 shots.

“We took good shots, we just didn’t make them,” Western Reserve coach Chris Sheldon said. “That is just the way the game goes. Sometimes the game is just unkind to you on teh offensive end. We just had that night.”

Sunday Funday

After an 0 for 15 from beyond the arch night against New London, the Flyers found themselves in the gym on Sunday working on their shots on the gun. It has proven effective as the Flyers knocked down five 3-pointers on Wednesday and were 2-for-4 on Friday night.

“Sunday, we just got in the gym and shot on the gun and I know it doesn’t sound like much, but we fixed some things with release points and it is proving to be effective,” Smith said. “It has helped Jimmy (Adelman) and Noah (Winslow) and then they showed back up Monday morning and shot before school because they want to get better. We made enough shots tonight and I still think we can get better.”

Do-it-all Adelman

Normally not the biggest of scorers, St. Paul’s Jimmy Adelman provided the Flyers a spark on the offensive end scoring 15 points while grabbing six boards, dishing out three assists and swiping three steals. Sheldon admits his effort was a difference maker.

“The one thing I told Smitty (Smith) before the game was I have been very impressed with that young man’s growth as a basketball player,” Sheldon said. “He is their one true lead guard they have and he plays with a bit of an edge. When you play with an edge, sooner or later, good things are going to happen for you and tonight, he did that and made big plays at the right time.”

Brandon McCall added 16 points and seven boards while Dylan Furlong added 11 points including an emphatic 2-handed jam in the third quarter. Noah Winslow added eight points.

Quick sand

The Roughriders shot a miserable 7-for-31 from 3-point land and 18-for-54 overall. Sheldon knows the game was won and lost on the offensive end.

“It was a combination of several things,” Sheldon said. “We had an eight point lead after the second quarter then three of our starters were on the bench with foul trouble. We came out and committed a couple of turnovers and they hit a big three to tie it up to start the third and they just had all of the momentum. Then we just didn’t make shots. It is hard to win a basketball game when we shoot 32 percent and they shoot 60.”

It was the third straight contest where teams had 20 or more misses from three against the Flyers. Smith knows that is no coincidence.

“As I said, I think we have a little something to do with that,” Smith said. “Every year, the No. 1 thing is you have to be able to defend. If you can’t you won’t win. We are throwing some different zones at teams and it is effective. We go with the feel of the game and our opponents. The pressure at the end of the half was huge. This was a tournament type game with the physicality. We need to get in this environment and continue to get better.”

Kicking back

The Flyers were 21-for-34 from the field and Smith sees his team becoming more relaxed on the offensive end and it is proving to be a huge difference maker.

“We are getting comfortable,” Smith said. “I knew all along we had a great team and they know every possession matters. I told our guys tonight that we do not have to go to practice tomorrow; we can just get right back on the court and play again tomorrow at Calvert.”

The Flyers improve to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the FC and travel to Tiffin Calvert on Saturday for their third game in four days.

Griffith-less

Reigning FC Player of the Year Jaret Griffith missed his third straight game with a leg injury. Sheldon admits his team has handled the loss of their point guard well. Tyler Bartlett shared game-high honors with McCall dropping 16 points connecting on four 3-pointers. Colton Puder added 11 while Tristen Sapienza and Cody Palmer added eight each.

The Roughriders drop to 6-5 on the season and 4-2 in the FC. They are back in action on Thursday hosting another big FC game against South Central.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 6-19-15-16 — 56

Western Reserve 10-18-7-15 — 50

St. Paul: 21-34 FG, 12-21 FT, 2-4 3pt. (Furlong 1, Adelman 1) 28 rebounds (McCall 7, Adelman 6), 19 turnovers, 8 Assists (Adelman 3), Steals 6 (Adelman 3). Scoring: Brandon McCall 6-4-416, Jimmy Adelman 5-4-15, Dylan Furlong 4-2-11, Noah Winslow 4-0-8, Nick Lukasko 2-0-4, Paul Pearce 0-2-2.

Western Reserve: 18-54 FG, 7-7 FT, 7-31 3pt. (Bartlett 4, Puder 1, Sapienza 2) 27 rebounds (Puder 6, Smith 6), 16 turnovers, 8 Assists (Smith 4), Steals 16 (Smith 6). Scoring: Tyler Bartlett 5-2-16, Colton Puder 5-0-11, Cody Palmer 2-4-8, Tristen Sapienza 3-0-8, Dale Smith 3-1-7.