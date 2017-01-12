Prep Roundup | Western rides way to victory

Western Reserve 60, Madison 52

MANSFIELD — The Western Reserve Lady Roughriders traveled to Madison on Wednesday for a matchup between Division III and Division I schools and the Lady Riders came out with the victory.

Cora Wyers found herself in foul trouble and Brooke Ommert stepped up in a big way dropping 20 points and grabbing four rebounds in the victory. Andrea Robson did her thing dropping 17 points with a 3-pointer and making 10 of 12 free throws on the night. Mckenna Woodruff and Emma Blankenship added six points a piece while Taylor good added five, Katie Hipp added four and Wyers scored two rounding out the scoring. Blankenship had a team-high eight boards while Robson added seven.

The Lady Riders connected on 24 of 30 free throw attempts and connected on four 3-pointers on the evening. They improve to 10-1 and travel to Monroeville on Saturday to begin the second half of the Firelands Conference.

Bowling

Norwalk 2403, Tiffin 1827

The Norwalk varsity girls bowling team rolled their best match of the year beating Tiffin 2403-1827 at Kenilee Lanes in Norwalk. All five of the girls put together a 1565 in their individual games and set a new school record with a 838 in bakers.

“I am really proud of how this group of girls were able to bounce back from a disappointing outing on Tuesday,” Norwalk coach Ray Scheid said.

Leading the way against Tiffin were Paige Stuhldreher with a season high 236, Makenna Hipp with a season high 189 closely followed by Cam Bickerstaff who tied her season high with a 185.

“Madison Hainline and Jourdan Ludewig bowled extremely well in the baker games and were instrumental in our success in those matches,” Sheid added.

Norwalk’s next match is next Thursday as it hosts Edison at Kenilee lanes at 4 p.m.

NTiffin 2738, Norwalk 2535

Norwalk varsity Boys Bowling took a loss to Tiffin falling to 6-3, 2-2. They were led by Wes Dendinger 257, 414 and Logan Mcconegly 200. The JV won and moved to 7-2, 3-1 led by Jeffrey Mussell with a 233, 410.

Youth Hoops

Norwalk splits

The Norwalk sixth grade girls opened the season with a loss and a win last week. Norwalk lost to Fremont 34-20 to open the season while Jossalyn Kreps leading the way with five points and four rebounds. In the second game, Norwalk defeated Tiffin 30-5 with Harmoni Segee leading the way with six points. Emily Koenig, Ashlynn Kerby and Alexis Witmer each had 4 points and Ashlynn Kerby had 7 rebounds. They are back in action on Saturday at Huron.