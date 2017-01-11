Statewide OHSAA Military Appreciation Night Set for January 20

“Education-based athletics in the great state of Ohio are far more than winning and losing,” OHSAA assistant commissioner Jerry Snodgrass said. “High school athletics encompass everyone. They are a school and community event. This entire school involvement helps develop student leaders on the courts and fields of play as well as in the classrooms and student groups that support their teams. This initiative is designed to emphasize these great student leaders in our schools and their support for our military.”

Potential ways for high schools in Ohio take part in this event include granting active and veteran military members free entry to athletic contests, honoring military members through public address announcements, designating military members as honorary captains, and dance and band performances that will honor our armed forces.

The program also extends to those schools that do not compete on January 20.

“Many schools that do not compete on Jan. 20 have asked to hold special nights that same week,” Snodgrass said. “We have given our complete support and have promoted them as ‘tipping off’ our respect to the military.”

Student sections can play a role in this event with creative themes that will honor military members while also showing school pride. They can submit pictures and videos of their themes to be considered for the 2017 OHSAA Battle for the Golden Megaphone contest by posting content to Twitter and Instagram, using #GoldenMegaphone.