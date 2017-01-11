Flyers soar by Trojans, break losing streak

They kicked off a 3-game road trip with a convincing 53-37 win over the South Central Trojans at South Central High School on Wednesday night. A trip to Greenwich was just what the Flyers needed to get rid of a 3-game losing streak and break back into the win column. St. Paul led from start to finish and led by as much as 13 midway through the contest and came away with a 16-point victory.

The Flyers jumped out to a quick 14-2 lead early in the first quarter and the Trojans seemed a bit shell-shocked thanks to a hot shooting streak that netted a pair of 3-pointers and a 7-for-13 performance in the opening quarter. It was somewhat unexpected after the Flyers went 0-15 from beyond the arch in a loss to New London last Friday.

St. Paul owned a 31-24 advantage at the half and a 42-33 advantage heading into the final quarter. South Central then made a mini run to begin the fourth to cut the lead to five at 42-37 forcing a Flyer timeout. St. Paul coach Mike Smith regrouped his troops and help the Trojans scoreless over the final five minutes of the contest to pull out the victory.

The Flyers were led by McCall’s 16 points and eight boards. Dylan Furlong went off for 15 points connecting on three 3-pointers and Jimmy Adelman added 10 points with eight coming from the free-throw line. Noah Winslow added eight and Paul Pearce dropped six points and eight boards. Furlong swatted four shots and Adelman dished out four assists.

South Central saw Michael Ponchel as the only player to reach double figures with 11 points while Aaron Lamoreaux added eight, Ben Lamoreaux added seven and Simon Blair added six. Jason Hale led the team with 13 rebounds.

Quick Start

The Flyers jumped out to a big 14-2 lead that the Trojans never really seemed to come back from. St. Paul shot 14 for 27 from the field in the first half. Smith admits everything is easier when shots are falling.

“It helps when you score the basketball,” Smith said. “We have been working incredibly hard at it. We have kids who can shoot and score. We tried to loosen them up a bit. I have to credit the kids. We had guys in the gym before school shooting on the gun this morning correcting things like release point.”

St. Paul senior Brandon McCall was a huge reason for the big lead scoring 14 of his 16 points in the first half. But the other reason is the Flyers forced South Central to shoot 11-for-24 from the field in the first half and 15-for-52 for the game.

“We have been defending very well all season,” Smith said. “We looked at their tendencies and executed the game plan very well. Then we took care of the ball when they tried to speed us up. It was a great win to get us out of this funk and now we have one more day to prepare for Western.”

South Central coach Brett Seidel admits it is tough playing against a lengthy team like the Flyers who have just one player under 6-foot on the roster.

“Their length was about 80 percent of it, but we just took bad shots,” Seidel said. “Our shot selection was awful and we did not share the basketball like we have been. We did not drive to kick. We tried to force shots over people and our shot selection was just not there. We even had some clean looks inside that we just missed. We looked like we were looking over our shoulder for them.”

Defense

The defense picked up in the second half and neither team got off a clean look from anywhere on the court. Combined, the two teams made just eight field goals in the second half. It was the Flyers second straight game of holding teams to poor field goal percentages after forcing New London to a 13-for-42 night last Friday.

“I think we have a little something to do with it,” Smith said. “Our kids are locked in and against New London, we played a little more zone and tonight, South Central did a good job on our zone. We just wanted to keep them thinking and we held them scoreless over the last five minutes of the game. We dialed in. It is a lot better playing with the lead than playing from behind.”

“We defended in the second half,” Seidel said. “In the first half, we let Furlong get loose and he knocked down some shots. As far as defending the paint, we did that a lot better in the second half.”

R-E-L-A-X

Smith said his team played more relaxed and let the game come to it. It was a perfect recipe for success.

“We just need confidence,” Smith said. “This is a very good basketball team and honestly, we are three possessions from being undefeated. But the one thing I do not want to do is hit the panic button. We keep telling them we believe in them and their abilities.

“We were just relaxed. It helps. We had balance. We were able to throw it inside to Brandon and he found open guys who knocked down shots. Jimmy hit some clutch free throws, Dylan found his shot and Noah hit some big ones. New London doubled down on Brandon and we would kick it out and went 0-for-15 from three. It makes it a lot nicer when you can make a few jump shots.”

Husting

Seidel could not fault his team’s effort on Wednesday night and knows it will bounce back. He chalked it up to a frustrating night.

“I have us down for 14 offensive rebounds so we are trying,” Seidel said. “We are hustling but when you shoot 27 percent from two and 15 percent from three, and we got to the line seven times, we are not going to win many games like that.

“We executed the game plan. It seemed like every time we would make a run and cut it to four or five, they would hit a big three or we would go stagnate trying to do everything on our own and 1-on-5. Just a frustrating night but credit coach Smith and St. Paul.”

Up Next

The Flyers improve to 5-3 and 3-2 in the FC. They travel to Western Reserve on Friday night. The Trojans drop to 6-4 on the year and 3-2 in the FC. They host Crestview on Friday night.

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 18-13-11-11—53

South Central 9-15-9-4—37

St. Paul: 18-43 FG, 14-18 FT, 5-10 3pt. (Furlong 3, Winslow 2) 35 rebounds (McCall 8, Pearce 8), 7 turnovers, 11 Assists (Adelman 4), Steals 5. Scoring: Brandon McCall 7-2-16, Dylan Furlong 4-4-15, Jimmy Adelman 1-8-10, Noah Winslow 3-0-8, Paul Pearce 3-0-6.

South Central: 15-52 FG, 4-7 FT, 3-19 3pt. (Ponchel 1, Bonet 1, B. Lamoreaux 1) 35 rebounds (Hale 13), 11 turnovers, 6 Assists (Blair 2), Steals 3. Scoring: Michael Ponchel 4-2-11, Aaron Lamoreaux 4-0-8, Ben Lamoreaux 3-0-7, Simon Blair 3-0-6, Josh Bonet 1-0-3, Jason Hale 0-2-2.