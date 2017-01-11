Simon Blair: A boy among men

Ever since he was in the first grade, Simon Blair has had a basketball in his hands. Instead of lullabies, it is likely the only thing that would get Blair to sleep when he was a youngster was the sound of a bouncing basketball and the swish of a net. It would be a sound he would grow accustomed to in the years to come. Now, he is enjoying the sound of W’s and the home-town crowd’s cheers.

The South Central freshman is a testament to how hard work pays off. Blair is already making an impact on the Trojan basketball team.

“I started at a very early age,” Blair said. “I think the first game I ever played was at the Norwalk Rec Center when I was six. So I’ve played almost my whole life. I’ve played travel ball since I was in third grade. I played with (Western Reserve’s) Jaret Griffith and (New London’s) Karson Howell. I did that from third grade all the way up until sixth. I play for an AAU team now out of Wooster. We play for College of Wooster assistant coach (Doug) Cline and we’re pretty successful in that too.”

Although the odds aren’t necessarily in his favor, the 5-foot-6-inch Blair said he never feels like the underdog when he’s on the court. It’s uncommon to hear about freshmen playing, let-alone starting on a varsity team. The afore-mentioned Griffith and Plymouth graduate Brook Turson are a couple players from the area that found success at an early grade, as both earned Firelands Conference Player of the Year awards as freshmen.

With the type of season he is having, Blair could be on his way to joining that list, though he admits that is the furthest thing from his mind.

“I don’t really think about that I just try to go out there and play and think about winning. I just try to think about what I can do with my teammates. I try not to go out there too eager, but at the same time not scared. I just play my game. I just go out there and try to play, really,” he said.

So far this season, Blair has helped South Central to a 6-3 overall record and a 3-1 FC mark — third best in the league just behind Western Reserve and New London.

He said that if there’s one thing that inspires him, it’s his team.

“We are a good group of kids here and I believe that we can do a lot. I love the guys. I love everybody on this team and I love playing with them. We’re able to create shots for each other. We’re hard to beat if we can do that. The sky is the limit, really. I think we can accomplish a lot — this year especially. This one of best years personell-wise. I feel like we just need to stick together as a group and be able to share the ball and move it around and not be selfish. I think we can go far if we can do that.”

Speaking of not being selfish, Blair is far from a being a ball-hog, as he dishes out an average of 3.8 assists every game. He is also second on the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game.

“He leads us in assists with four assists a game,” Trojan coach Brett Seidel said. “He’s second on the team in scoring. For as much as he handles the ball, he’s averaging just over a turnover a game. For a freshman to average only one or two turnovers a game, that’s pretty amazing.”

The relationship between Seidel and Blair is almost like that of a father and son. Blair and fellow freshman varsity player and coach’s son Isaiah Seidel grew up best friends and continue that friendship today. As much as they have shared the court together in the past, they find themselves sharing the court together a lot at the varsity level this season.

“I’ve known him forever. He stays all night at the house and has for years. It’s been a close relationship. His parents have put a lot of time and travel into him. He’s put a lot of work in. He’s the last one to leave the gym every single day. He puts in work when nobody is looking, so he deserves what he’s getting right now,” Seidel said.

Added Blair: “I’d go over to his house a lot with Isaiah. He (coach Seidel) practically had something to do with raising me. I just had a really good relationship with him before I came into basketball. I was the ball boy the year before. It really helps having a close relationship with your coach.”

Seidel knows the ability Blair has is something special and may see a little of himself in him. Seidel has the second-most points ever scored at South Central with 1224 — 502 of which came in his senior season.

“His maturity is really good on the floor. He’s making the right plays right now, making the right reads. He’s explosive. I think he’s small, but he’s still deceivingly fast. You think you’re going to be able to keep him in front, or think you’re going to for him to his left, but he can go to his left. He works with both hands. At 5-foot-6, he doesn’t look all that intimidating, but he can play,” Seidel said.

“I knew last year he could’ve played for us. If we were in Kentucky or West Virginia or one of those states where you’re allowed to play varsity early, he would have. His skillset is so good, and his explosiveness and decision-making is so good that his feel for the game right now is just getting better. With that feel is coming some confidence. Once he’s able to make his outside shot, which he can, he’s going to be really, really tough. He’s good at getting it and going with it.”

Saying that an eighth-grader could’ve played on a team that won the FC title last season — its first since 2000-2001 — is quite the statement. Seidel himself played at the varsity level as a freshman and holds the school record for points scored in the ninth grade with 196 points. Blair is on pace to shatter that record, as he already has 111 points through their first nine games. Blair has already passed teammate Aaron Lamoreaux who was fourth in freshman scoring with 110 points.

Who knows what Blair will be capable of in years to come? One thing is certain — for Blair and the South Central Trojans the sky truly is the limit.

