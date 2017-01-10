Schuster drops 21 in Chargers win

“We came out flat in the first quarter and a little of the second quarter,” said Edison coach Tracey Moyer after the win. “It’s good to see we could rally, pick up our intensity, and come out a little stronger in the second half.”

All Locked Up

Six different times during the action the score was all square including three times in the third period. After early ties at 1, 3, 7, and 9 respectively. Edison opened the third period with a Kelsey Schuster basket to tie the game at 28 all. Madison Moyer sank a pair of free throws to tie the game at 32, and the final tie would come at 33 all on an Alana Fidler free throw.

Schuster’s 6-0 Personal Run

Schuster changed a 15-23 deficit early in the second quarter with a 6-0 personal run that brought her team within two at 21-23. The run started with a three-pointer, and continued when the senior consecutively stole the ball on inbounds plays and each time drew a foul. She made both free throws during her first trip to the line, and made 1-of-2 during her second chance.

“From the first game until now, she has just grown immensely,” said the coach about her starting guard. “She is a very unselfish player, you can see it when you watch her out there. That builds her teammates up because they know she is looking for them.”

Switching the Press

Edison switched from a man press back into their zone press late in the third quarter which broke open the deadlock. The Lady Chargers closed the third quarter on a 9-3 spurt after the change.

“When we switched we were able to contain them a little better. They were just driving by us in our man press,” said the coach. “I think that created some turnovers.”

Schuster led all scorers with a game high 21 points to go with five steals, and three assists. Madison Moyer and Alana Fidler each scored eight points, and teammates Jillian Danda and Jessica Stoll scored five points apiece. Hannah Vitaz and Molly Houser each scored four points, and Ashley Sneider chipped in two points.

Fireland’s Peyton Phillips had a team high 19 points, and Victoria Grasso scored 12 points to go along with her game high 11 rebounds. Olivia Harris and Emily Stewart scored six points apiece, and Alexys Coggins scored four points. McKenna Turton scored two points.

The Lady Chargers host Margaretta on Saturday.

STAT BOOK

Edison 10 16 16 15 57

Firelands 9 19 8 13 49

Edison (57) 20 FG 14 FT 3 3PT (Fidler 7, Vitaz 7) 31 rebounds, (Moyer 5) 15 turnovers, (Moyer 4) 13 assists, (Schuster 5) 20 steals. Schuster 7-5-21 Danda 2-0-5 Moyer 1-6-8 Fidler 3-2-8 Vitaz 2-0-4 Sneider 1-0-2 Houser 2-0-4 Stoll 2-1-5 Totals 20-14-57

Firelands (49) 18 FG 10 FT 3 3PT (Grasso 11) 35 rebounds, (Grasso 6) 29 turnovers, 1 assist, (Phillips 3) 7 steals. Phillips 7-3-19 Harris 3-0-6 Grasso 3-6-12 Coggins 2-0-4 Stewart 2-1-6 Turton 1-0-2 Totals 18-10-49

JV

Edison 56

Firelands 20