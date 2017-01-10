Prep Sports Roundup

Willard 58, Margaretta 56

MARGARETTA — The Willard Lady Flashes went cold in the second half of their contest with Ontario over the weekend, but on Tuesday, they melted the ice outside and the hearts of the Margaretta Polar Bears.

The Flashes trailed all game long until 20 second remained on the clock when Lydia Wiers hit a pair of free throws to tie the ball game up at 56 with 41 seconds to go. Addie Slone showed her defensive skills swiping a steal on Margaretta’s next possession and Cassidy Crawford drilled one of her two free throws to take the lead. Ashlee Tuttle then hit another free throw with 2.4 seconds left giving the Flashes a 2-point lead. Willard stole the Margaretta in-bounds pass to seal the win.

Crawford led the way with 15 points and 13 rebounds while Madie Secor added 12 points and Sydney Stevens added 10 giving the Flashes three players in double figures. Lydia Wiers and Slone added eight points a piece, Tuttle added three and Felicia Rosvanis added two. The Flashed improve to 6-8 on the year and host Perkins on Thursday.

Boys’ Basketball

Monroeville 52, St. Joe’s 49

FREMONT — The Monroeville Eagles got into the win column for the second time in three games beating Fremont St. Joe’s on Saturday night.

Trailing 39-35 heading into the fourth, the Eagles made a statement comeback with 17 points in the final period to beat the Streaks and improve to 2-7 on the season. Nick Newell provided the Eagles with a spark going off for 16 points including three 3-pointers. Logan Clouse chipped in with 14 points including a trey of his own.

Reece Kendall added six points while Chayce Schaub added five, Blake Anderson added four, Sam Miller had three and Aiden Stieber and Conar Burns added two a piece. The Eagles are back in action on Friday night at Plymouth. Both teams are seeking their first Firelands Conference wins this season.

Wrestling

Eagles take fifth

Monroeville finished fifth out 15 teams at the Woodmore “A” Classic Friday and Saturday. Colten Millis (152) and Tche Leroux (182) were runner-up. Rhett Roeder (160), Montgomery Walls (220), and Trey Leroux (285) finished 3rd. Taking 4th for the Eagles was Caleb Smith (170). Donovan Ruffing (132) and Zander Takcas (113) were 7th.

Team Standings: 1. Gibsonburg, 298; 2. Archbold, 265.5; 3. Lake, 223; 4. Montpelier, 194; 5. Monroeville, 187.5; 6. Arcadia, 169; 7. Woodmore, 163; 8. Patrick Henry 157.5; 9. St. Joseph Central Catholic, 157; 10. New London, 154.5; 11. Northwood, 112.5; 12. North Baltimore, 74; 13. Toledo Christian, 62; 14. Danbury, 37; 15. St. Wendelin, 19.

Championships: 106-Lecki (L) mdec. Davidson (NL) 10-0; 113-Sandwisch (W) p. Baker (Arch) 3:11; 120-Varney (Mont) dec. Garcia (G) 5-3; 126-Gerken (PH) dec. Rocha (Arch) 12-5; 132-Vasquez (SJCC) dec. Neiling (PH) 10-3; 138-Emch (W) mdec. Short (Arch) 12-3; 145-Wolfenbarger (Mont) dec. Auld (G) 6-2; 152-Villareal (G) tf. Millis (Mon) 16-0; 160-Grubb (Mont) dec. B. Jaso (G) 7-5; 170-Mack (NorthW) dec. Mendoza (G) 3-1; 182-Wymer (NB) p. Leroux (Mon) :39; 195-M. Jaso (G) mdec. Kruki (NL) 18-5; 220 – Price (SJCC) p. Short (Arch) 3:34; 285-Moore (L) mdec. Hill (Arca)11-0.

Most Outstanding Wrestler: Hugo Villarreal (Gibsonburg)

WR takes sixth

The Western Reserve wrestling team competed in the Tiffin Columbian Invite over the weekend taking sixth out of 13 teams with only six wresters competing. The team compiled 69 points in the event.

Senior Gage Griffith took the 106-pound division championship with a 13-1 major decision in the final round. He went 3-0 on the day. Freshman Tyler Rampage took third place in the 126 division and won his final match 5-3 to earn the place. He was 3-1 on the day. Sophomore Jacob Martz took third in the 132 division earning a pin in his final match and going 3-1 on the day.

Sophomore Bailey Glavich took fourth place in the 145 division after going 2-2 on the day. Senior Trent Staley went 1-2 in the 138 division and did not earn a spot on the podium. Sophomore Aidan Fry-Silvia lost his two matches for the tournament in the 152 division.

“Trent is a much better wrestler than he showed and he knows it,” Western Reserve coach Bob Busch said. “I have no doubt he will continue to improve. Aidan is a hard worker in the wrestling room and just needs to have the confidence in himself to keep improving.

“I feel we had pretty good results for the tournament for having only 6 great kids on our team. They are a small tight group that continue to push each other in the practice room and it is a pleasure to coach these young men. The main reason these young men work so hard and are outstanding people is because of the work of Assistant Coaches Chase Griffith and Mason Robson.”

NCS competes at Clyde

NCS junior high wrestling team competed in the "Bubba Andrews Memorial Wrestling Invitational" this past weekend at Clyde High School. Winning championships for the Flyers were Harley Stoll (80), Camden Crabbs (104), and Myron Stoll (110). Placing 3rd were Aidan Naseman (86), and Ben Meyer (150). Will Stieber (98) placed 4th, Ryan Gross (128) placed 5th, and Sam Parker (HWT) placed 6th. The team placed 4th overall with 170.5 points in the 20 team field. NCS will be competing next at the Norwalk Invite this coming Saturday at Norwalk Middle School.

Bowling

Norwalk 2196, Edison 1797

The Norwalk High School girls varsity bowling team defeated Edison today 2196-1797. Leading the team was MaKenna Hipp with a 192 and Madison Hainline with a 182. The jv's also defeated Edison on Monday with a score of 1827-1396. Leading the way for the jv’s were Jourdan Ludewig with a 165 and Taylor Phillips with a 149. The team travels to take on Willard Tuesday afternoon. The varsity is 7-1 and the jv squad is 5-2.

Norwalk 2689, Edison 2644

Norwalk varsity Boys Bowling beat Edison at Huron Monday night. Norwalk was led by Cameron Nickoli with a 245, 412 and Chris Tuttle with a 200. It was a close match as the the difference was the Bakers games. Norwalk started off Bakers down by 34 pins. The Truckers got it going with a 226, 209 and erased the deficit 930-851 winning the match 2689-2644 putting the Truckers to 6-1, 2-0. Jv also won Monday led by Owen Moore with a 202 game. The team won 2031-1859. NHS bowling travels to Willard Tuesday for an NOL match then come back home Thursday for another NOL match against Tiffin.

Willard 1655, Norwalk 1678

The Willard Flashes and Norwalk Truckers squared off on Tuesday night at Dynasty Lanes in Willard. The Truckers were led by Chris Tuttle with a 386, Cameron Nickoli with a 366 and Wes Dendinger with a 339. The Flashes were led by Nate Garrett with a 373, Josh Holida with a 366 and Nicholas Scholes with a 339.

Willard 1459, Norwalk 1459

The ladies also did battle on the lanes. Leading Norwalk was Jordan Ludwig with a 279, Madison Hanline with a 294, Makenna Hipp with a 22, Cameryn Mickenostaff with a 352 and Paige Stuhldreyer with a 313. Leading Willard was Kathleen Schaaf with a 307, Hannah McClanahan with a 344, Kourtney Craft with a 292 and Aubrey Mathias with a 298.