Good's steal, basket seal Lady Flyer win in OT

After trailing by seven in the first quarter and five in the fourth, St. Paul made the comeback to take a 44-40 win over Fremont St. Joe’s in overtime.

With the game locked at 40-40 and only 18 seconds remaining in the extra period, Flyer senior Caitlin Good came up big with a steal, only to come down the floor and hit a game-winning jumper.

At the outset of the contest, though, St. Paul’s offense just could not click and it quickly fell behind 7-0. But after a timeout, the Lady Flyers (11-2) picked themselves up and went on an 8-0 run to take the lead.

The game stayed close until the end of the third quarter, when the Crimson Streaks went up 29-24.

But once again, St. Paul had an answer and it went on a 10-0 stint to recapture the advantage. During that run, Flyer Emily Baker came up with three steals.

“She’s had quite a few games lately where’s she’s been very good, very instrumental as far as boxing out and being a tough defender,” St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said. “As far as defense, she’s been very good. She’s just continuing to get better. She’s a little more relaxed and that’ll get better as the season continues.

“We went to our bigs and the bigs delivered,” Mahl said of the 10-point run. “We moved the ball a little bit better and we got some rebounds in there and stepped up our defense at that point.”

The Streaks,undeterred, were able to tie the game on a Miranda Wammes layup with 8.5 seconds left in regulation. St. Paul was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

St. Joe’s scored the first basket of OT on its’ first possession to take a 39-37 lead. Wammes later added a free throw to make it a three-point game.

The Flyers responded with a layup and a free throw by Elyse Roth to knot the game once again.

Then it was all Good — literally.

As the Streaks drove the ball down the court, Good reached in for a steal, taking it the length of the court before hitting the jumper.

“You put people in based on who you think is best in the situation. I have a choice and sometimes I have too many choices as far as my guards and quickness. (Good) did what she likes to do and that’s anticipate and steal. She went to the other end, and we had some issues tonight getting the ball in the hole, but she did it when it counted,” Mahl said.

Lauren Lukasko added a pair of free-throws to round out the scoring.

“We played a team tonight that, as far as speed-wise, we haven’t seen this year. Give them credit, they get up and down the floor just like we like to do. There’s some things we need to work on, but on a whole, I thought my kids stuck with it very well. They never gave up. We need to be a little more disciplined in some of the things we do, but all-in-all I thought it was a good win for us tonight.”

Ashley Painley led the Lady Flyer offense with 18 points, followed by Roth with nine and Good seven.

“(Painley) has been doing it all year. She is one that takes it with the flow and does what she has to do. The rest of the team has does what they have to do. When she feels it, she feels it. It’s something that I expect out of her and it’s something that she’s done all year,” Mahl said.

Mahl was excited to see the way her squad fought back after falling behind.

“I just thought that tonight, from start to finish, we had our lapses but we came back from those,” Mahl added. “That’s something you want to see from your team because I don’t think we play anybody ‘easy.’ So it’s a matter of ‘Can you come back from being down or do you give in when you get down?’ This team showed tonight that they are not going to give in when they get down.”

In junior varsity action, the Lady Flyers came away with a 43-30 win. Megan Hammersmith and Holly Powers led the way offensively with 10 and eight points, respectively.

STAT BOOK

St. Joe’s 40

Wehrig 7-2-16; Casperson 2-0-4; Kelbley 3-0-6; Reiter 2-0-5; Wammes 4-1-9. Totals 18-3-40.



St. Paul 44

Painley 5-5-18; Lukasko 1-2-4; Good 2-2-7; Dilger 3-0-6; Roth 4-1-9. Totals 15-10-44.

St. Joe’s 7 7 13 8 3 — 40

St. Paul 8 11 5 13 7 — 44