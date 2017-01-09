Norwalk coach Brock Manlet had this to say after his Norwalk Lady Truckers got back on track after a loss to Shelby beating Columbian on Saturday afternoon...

"Like I said after our last game, we can't worry about the other teams are doing right now. We just have to worry about ourselves, keep playing hard and take care of ourselves. It's a good thing those girls have a short memory. We came back and, for the most part, I thought we played hard tonight."

Edison Blue wrestling coach Gary Burns had this to day after his squad took the Plymouth Wrestling Invite on Saturday...

“I am pretty happy with everybody. We have had a pretty rough schedule this year so far with some of the kids going to Ironman, but some of the young kids were thrown to the wolves today because we had to fill some spots and they did a nice job of going after things and I was very happy with their performances.”

Monoreville coach Brad Dunlap had this to say after his Lady Eagles missed too many layups and free throws in a loss to Crestview on Saturday afternoon...

“We spent a large majority of the week practicing on this and we can’t quite seem to get over it.”

South Central boys basketball coach Brett Seidel had this to say after the Trojans held the Plymouth Big Red to just 17 points through three quarters.

“Defensively, again, I felt like we were there on the catch, we boxed out really good. But that mental focus is really what we’ve been trying to get a grasp on defensively. We were just mentally engaged tonight and that’s what impressed me the most.”

Plymouth coach Derrick Shelenberger had this to say after he had 10 players score in a blowout loss to South Central on Friday night...

“That’s nice and all. The jayvee guys, they got some steals and layups. It’s nice to have 10 kids score, but we didn’t have any of them in double-figures. There’s just a lot of work that still needs done. That Harley Richman kid, he’s a senior and I never questioned his effort. I wasn’t about to take him off the floor. If there’s anybody on my team that stepped up and played hard it was him.”

New London boys basketball coach Tom Howell had this to say after his team shot 3-23 from beyond the arch in a close win at St. Paul...

“I thought we did what we needed to do except one thing, we didn’t make shots. We haven’t shot the ball well the last couple games, but I have confidence in these guys and we are going to shoot it. That is just what we are going to do. Our touch will come back. I don’t know when. Hopefully, it is at the right time.”

St. Paul boys basketball coach Mike Smith had this to say after the Flyers suffered their third straight loss on Friday night...

“Our answer is very simple. We have to score the basketball. I see us shoot day in and day out. We just have to knock them down. We have to embrace the situation and step up. We have guys afraid to miss.”

