Lady Cats win in thrilling fashion

“(Wellington) was 8-2 coming into this game for a reason,” said New London head coach Eric Mitchell after the win. “They are a good team. They kept playing tonight, and so did we. We matched their physicality, and got crucial stops when we needed too.”

“That’s the direction I want to see us going,” said Mitchell. “We finished that game.”

Morgan Luedy led the Ladycats with a game-high 16 points to go with five rebounds, and five steals. Eden Copley had nine points, and teammate Elizabeth Logan added eight points. Korah Schmidt scored six points off the bench, and Gabby Ledbetter had four points. Lili Bartow Scored two points.

The Lady Dukes had three players reach double-figures led by Alexis Lehakuhl’s 14 points. Jalen Gibbs, and Sam Sparks each scored 10 points, while Erin Frenk scored five points. Hope Diermyer added four points.

16-2 Run

New London changed an early 6-9 deficit with a 16-2 spurt that began in the middle of the first quarter, and spanned well into the second period. The Ladycats made four three-pointers during the streak including two from Copley. Luedy, and Logan made the other shots from distance during the run. Luedy’s three made it 22-11 with 3-32 before the half, and forced a Wellington timeout.

“We started hitting our shots,” said the coach.

From Way Downtown

Luedy would open the action with a shot from behind the arc, and set the tone for the evening. The Ladycats made three three-pointers in the opening period and made all five of their threes in the game during first 13 minutes of action. Sparks showed her accuracy for the Lady Dukes early in the contest as well, sinking her first two shots from distance. Sparks missed a running three-pointer at the buzzer to end play.

Bartow Turns 16

New London’s Lili Bartow celebrated her 16th birthday by entering the ballgame at the 1:42 mark in the first period, and recorded a basket with 4:40 left in the second quarter. She finished with two points, and a rebound in the win.

The Ladycats will travel to Ashland Crestview on Saturday.

STAT BOOK

New London 13 11 10 11 45

Wellington 9 8 13 13 43

New London (45) 16 FG 8 FT 5 3PT (Luedy 5, Logan 5) 21 rebounds, (Luedy 4) 16 turnovers, (Luedy 2) 5 assists, (Luedy 5) 12 steals. Logan 2-3-8 Copley 3-1-9 Luedy 6-2-16 Ledbetter 2-0-4 Schmidt 2-2-6 Bartow 1-0-2 Totals 16-8-45

Wellington (43) 19 FG 2 FT 3 3PT (Lehakuhl 11, Gibbs 11) 36 rebounds, (Sparks 6) 24 turnovers, 3 assists, (Gibbs 3) 9 steals. Lehakuhl 7-0-14 Gibbs 4-1-10 Sparks 4-0-10 Diermyer 2-0-4 Frenk 2-1-5 Totals 19-2-43

JV

New London 25

Wellington 27