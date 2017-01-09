Here are the headlines dominating the weekend

Dane in the clutch

It was supposed to be the game of the weekend. New London traveled to St. Paul for a huge Firelands Conference clash between two of the top teams in the league. New London loves to score in bunches and shoot it from deep while the Flyers love to use their length to get easy buckets off of rebounds and layups. What proceeded to happen was a bitterly cold shooting night for both teams. The Flyers were 0-15 from three and the Wildcats were 3-23 making all three in the third quarter.

It was a tight one that ended even tighter. With four seconds remaining and the Wildcats up three, Dane Mathews grabbed a rebound off of a St. Paul miss and was immediately fouled. The junior, who came off of the bench, smoothly sank both free throws to give the Wildcats the 36-31 to remain undefeated in the FC improving to 5-0 in the league and 8-2 overall. With the loss, St. Paul suffered its third consecutive loss heading into one of the toughest stretches on its schedule. The Flyers take on South Central on Wednesday, Western Reserve on Friday and Tiffin Columbian on Saturday, all on the road.

Perfect Ride

The Western Reserve Lady Roughriders traveled to South Central on Saturday evening to take on the Lady Trojans with hopes of closing out the first time through the FC with an unblemished mark. They proceeded to hand the Trojans a 52-25 loss and improve their mark to 7-0 in the league and 9-1 overall.

The Lady ‘Riders have a stretch of away conference games approaching, but if they can get through it unscathed, a Feb. 11 meeting with St. Paul at home could determine the FC champ. Western saw eight players reach the scorebook on Saturday led by Andrea Robson with 10 points. She is quietly playing her way into the FC Player of the Year conversation.

Gross golden at the Gorman

St. Paul senior Derek Gross is on a quest to become the best 145-pounder in the state this year. He took the first big step winning the division at this weekend’s J.C Gorman Invite at Mansfield Senior High School. He cruised to the title collecting pins and major decisions. This could be a huge season for the St. Paul Flyer.

Trucking on track

After a tough loss to Shelby and digging a 2-game whole in the Northern Ohio League, the Norwalk Lady Truckers got back on track on Saturday in a blowout win at Tiffin Columbian. The Truckers dominated from start to finish and were led by Jiselle Thomas’ 18 points.

The Truckers get a week off to prepare for a three game in six day stretch. Luckily for them, they are all home games beginning with a feisty Ontario team followed by one-win Sandusky and one-win Huron. Should be a 3-game stretch that could have the Truckers improving and hunting for an NOL title.

