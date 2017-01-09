Go Figure!

3

Number of area wrestlers who were in the final rounds of the massive J.C. Gorman wrestling tournament, one of the biggest in the state. St. Paul’s Derek Gross won the 145 division, Norwalk’s Ethan Hernandez took second at 152 and Norwalk’s Gabe Phillips took third at 170.

6

Number of 3-pointers drained by Norwalk’s Jacob Roth during a 2-point win over Keystone on Saturday night. Roth gathered a pass with time running out and drilled a fadeaway corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Norwalk it’s third win of the season.

52-25

The final score of the Western Reserve at South Central girls basketball game on Saturday night. The win makes the Lady Roughriders undefeated in the Firelands Conference through the first seven games. The score is also a palindrome, said the same forwards as it is backwards.

1

The number of points scored by the Willard Lady Flashes in the second half of their game at Ontario. Willard led 28-23 heading into the third.

27/84

The combined field goal attempts and makes between New London and St. Paul on Friday night. St. Paul was 0/15 from beyond the arch and New London was 3/23. New London won the game 36-31.

40-37

The final score of the boys basketball contest between the Monroeville Eagles and Danbury Lakers on Tuesday. The Eagles picked up the win for their first of the season when Logan Clouse hit a jumper with 45 seconds left to give the Eagles the lead.

34

Number of points scored by South Central freshman Simon Blair during the Trojans’ two wins last week. He scored 22 in a win over Crestline on Tuesday and 12 in a blowout win over Plymouth on Friday.

10

Number of Norwalk Lady Truckers that scored in Saturday afternoon’s win over Tiffin Columbian. They were led by Jiselle Thomas’ 18 points and picked up a huge win after falling to Shelby earlier in the week.

68-48

The overall record between St. Paul and Western Reserve in boys basketball. Western owns the advantage in all-time meetings and the two teams face off on Friday night at Western Reserve.

60-55

The overall record between St. Paul and South Central in boys basketball. South Central owns the advantage in all-time meeting and the two teams face off Wednesday night at South Central.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!