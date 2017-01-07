Prep roundup

Norwalk 46, Keystone 44

KEYSTONE — The Norwalk Truckers grabbed their third win of the season with a Jacob Roth buzzer-beating 3-pointer beating Keystone. Trailing 44-43, Roth connected on the fadeaway corner triple as time expired and finished with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting — attempting all 3s. Norwalk trailed 40-33 midway through the fourth quarter, but Steven Strickland came off the bench for a pair of triples to pull the Truckers within a point.

With 6.2 seconds left, Jacob Trautman drove to the basket. But when the Keystone defense collapsed on him — he found Roth in the left corner and he buried it for the win.

The Truckers pulled off a gutsy road win on Saturday night by outscoring Keystone 13-10 in the final quarter after trailing by one heading into the frame. The Truckers got off to a quick start outscoring Keystone 15-12 in the opening quarter but scored just five points in the second to head into the halftime locker room trailing 23-20. Norwalk cut into the lead after the third trailing 34-33 before pulling off the come-from-behind thrilling win to improve to 3-7 on the season.

The Truckers were led by Roth’s 19 points. He added three rebounds and two assists as well. Mitchell Perry scored eight points while pulling down seven boards. Jacob Trautman added six points and six assists while Steven Strickland added six points. Eric Hull chipped in with four points and Trey Johnson added three. Roth drained six 3-pointers for the game, Strickland added two and Johnson added one giving the Truckers nine for the game. Norwalk had just 18 rebounds but 10 of them came on the offensive end for second-chance points. The Truckers had 12. Norwalk is back in action on Friday hosting Ontario.

Girls’ Hoops

Western Reserve 52, South Central 25

GREENWICH — The Western Reserve Lady Roughriders completed a perfect Firelands Conference first half with a big win over South Central on Saturday night. The win makes Western a perfect 7-0 in the FC as it has beaten every team the first time through.

Western completed the win with a very balanced effort. Eight players reached double figured led by Andrea Robson with 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers. She was the only player in double figures. Cora Wyers and Jenna Skrada added nine points a piece while Brooke Ommert added seven. Emma Blankenship chipped in with six, McKenna Woodruff and Keragan Fannin added four a piece and Taylor Good dropped three to round out the scoring. Skrada added a 3-pointer. Good led the team with seven rebounds while Katie Hipp and Ommert dished out four assists a piece. Western improves to 9-1 overall and will travel to Madison on Tuesday.

The Lady Trojans struggled offensively. Still, eight players reached the scoring column led by Cheyenne Swander with seven points. Maddie Albert chipped in with five and Lily Antonio added four. Holly Hale, Ellery McKee, Ally Burton and Mackenzie Dauch added two points a piece and Sierra Hiltbrunner added one. Burton and Swander led the team with eight rebounds a piece. Albert dished out three assists. The Trojans are still searching for their first win of the season dropping to 0-10 and 0-7 in the FC. They are back in action next Saturday hosting St. Paul.

St. Paul 64, Mapleton 48

NANKIN — The St. Paul Lady Flyers improved to 10-2 win a convincing Firelands Conference win over Mapleton on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers are now 6-1 in the FC at the midway point. They jumped out to an early 16-13 lead after the first and outscored Mapleton 14-11 in the second to hold a 30-24 halftime lead.

St. Paul proceeded to add 17 points in each of the third and fourth quarters to bring home the victory.They are back in action on Tuesday hosting Fremont St. Joe’s.

Leading the way for the Flyers was Ashley Painley who dropped 18 points on eight field goals. Olivia Powers added a double-figure performance with 14 points while Lauren Lukasko added eight. Emily Baker scored seven, Elyse Roth and Meredith Dilger added six and Caitlin Good rounded out the St. Paul scoring with five. Painley and Powers drilled two 3-pointers a piece.

Ontario 42, Willard 29

ONTARIO — The Willard Lady Flashes experienced a second half they would much rather forget ever happened on Saturday afternoon at Ontario High School. Leading 28-23 heading into the halftime locker room, Willard could only muster a single point for the entire second half as its lead slipped away and it suffered a tough Northern Ohio League loss. Ontario outscored Willard 19-1 in the second half to come away with the win.

Cassidy Crawford led all scorers with 15 points while pulling down 11 boards for yet another double-double. Madie Secor chipped in with six points while Felicia Rosvanis added four, Addie Slone had two and Lydia Wiers had two. The Lady Flashes drop to 5-8 on the season and will travel to Margaretta on Tuesday.

Wrestling

NL results

On Saturday, the New London Wrestling team was at the 44th "A" classic at Woodmore High School.

The Wildcat Wrestlers put up some impressive performances led by Arryk Davidson who took second place in the 106 division with a 4-1 record. Austin Reed came away with a fourth place finish at 132 with a 3-4 record and recorded two pins. Robbie Rittenout took fifth place at 138 with a 5-3 record winning all five of his matches by pin.

Zach Mene took third place in the 145 division despite a 5-1 record. He recorded four pins in the tournament.Mitchell Philipps took fifth place in the 182 division with a 3-3 record and added two pins. Adonn Kruki took second place at 195 with a 5-2 record winning all of his matches with pins. Cody McKean rounded out the NL lineup with a fifth place finish in the 285 division going 2-4 with two pins.

Boys’ Bowling

Willard 1658, Lexington 1744

WILLARD — The Willard boy’s bowling team took on Lexington with a final score of 1744-1658 in Lexington’s favor. Leading the way for Willard was Josh Holida who rolled a 211-177—388. Nate Garrett rolled a 179-194—373 to help Willard’s cause. Nicholas Scholes rolled a 159-181—340, Brandon Dye delivered with a 165-140—305 and Jacob Holthouse rounded out the Willard scoring with a 136-116—252. Willard is now 6-4 overall.

Girls’ Bowling

Willard girls remain undefeated

WILLARD — The Willard girls’ bowling team improved to 11-0 with a win over Lexington. Leading the way for Willard was Aubrey Mathias who rolled a 202-182—384 for an impressive round. Kourtney Craft rolled a 173-184—357 while Annie Cummings added a 168-156—324. Hannah McClanahan rolled a 146-144—290 while Kathleen Schaaf rolled a game of 163.