Lady Eagles fall short despite valiant effort

“We spent a large majority of the week practicing on this and we can’t quite seem to get over it,” he said.

Dunlap also sees a difference in what senior guard Lauren Gies does in practice and what happens in a game.

“Lauren completed our 15,000-shot workout this summer and was the only girl who did it this year. And I mean she can shoot. (But) you get in the game and she can’t hit for whatever reason,” her coach said.

It was that game of inches and missed opportunities that led to Monroeville’s 63-50 loss Saturday afternoon at the Monroeville Athletic Complex. The Lady Eagles fell to 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the Firelands Conference.

“It’s the little things that come back and bite us,” Dunlap said. “(Senior Katelyn) Kerby goes to the line and hit the three foul shots. That makes it 43-40 (in favor of Crestview). It’s like we couldn’t score any more.”

Gies — and her teammates — missed some putbacks under the basket after grabbing rebounds.

“Right there at the end, she (Gies) shot that layup and it sat up on the back of the square. It just sat there and rolled off,” Dunlap said.

Crestview started the game strong, taking a 10-2 lead and ended the first quarter up 19-7.

Monroeville outscored its FC opponents 19-10 in the second quarter. With 4:18 left until halftime, the Lady Eagles had narrowed Crestview’s lead to 23-19. Monroeville went into the locker room trailing 29-26.

“It didn’t help things spotting them eight points to start the game and then we have to play catch-up,” Dunlap said. “Coming into halftime, we were right where we needed to be.”

The Lady Cougars edged the Lady Eagles 14-12 in the third quarter and ended the period with a 43-38 lead. In the final stanza, Crestview scored 20 points compared to 12 for Monroeville for the 13-point win.

Jackie Baith led Crestview with 18 points. She also pulled down eight rebounds and handed out four assists.

“We knew that she was their best player. She had a nice year last year, but she was overshadowed by (Anna) Stimpert, but we thought (Baith) was pretty good. We talked all week that we gotta limit her and take care of her,” Dunlap said.

“And for the most part, we did that. Really, we kept her in check for most of the game until we had to start fouling,” the Monroeville coach added.

Sydney McLaughlin added 15 points for Crestview.

“We knew there were a transition-style team and we’ve been practicing all week for it,” said Dunlap, who saw his team get open looks, but failed to convert them into points.

Even if Monroeville struggled to score, several players excelled with rebounds.

Junior Taylor Reer led the way with 12 boards, complemented by three assists and two steals.

Dunlap appreciates Reer’s effort.

“Every game we step up,” her coach said. “Taylor has been playing (hard). Unfortunately we cannot put everything together all at once.”

Ashlyn Tommas added nine rebounds and Gies pulled down seven.

Gies also had three blocked balls, dished out two assists and grabbed one steal.

Junior Jordan Quillen hit double figures with 12 points. She also had four rebounds and a steal.

“This was Amelia Dalton’s first game back. I thought she gave us a lot of energy and she played really well for us there in the minutes she gave us,” Dunlap said.

Crestview also won the jayvee game, 34-28. Monroeville sophomore Macy Schafer led her team with eight points.

The Lady Eagles play a non-league game Tuesday at Huron.

Stat book

Crestview 19 10 14 20 — 63

Monroeville 7 19 12 12 — 50

Crestview: Anna Stimpert 2-2-6, Reagan Emmons 2-0-4, Jackie Baith 5-7-18, Kiah Ison 1-0-2, Sydney McLaughlin 5-4-15, Reegan Givens 2-5-9, Allison Nalley 3-0-6, Kennedy Hickey 1-0-2 — 21-19-63

Monroeville: Lauren Gies 2-0-5, Jordan Quillen 5-0-12, Amelia Dalton 2-3-7, Ashlyn Tommas 2-2-6, Kara Schafer 1-3-5, Taylor Reer 2-4-8, Katelyn Kerby 2-3-7 — 16-5-50