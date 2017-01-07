Chargers can't slow Pirates in third quarter

Both teams entered the game with two losses in the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division, trailing Vermilion by two games. A third loss could leave almost no margin for error, and it was the Pirates pulling away for the 76-59 win to snap a two-game skid after a 7-0 start.

Leading 35-31 at halftime, Perkins (8-2, 4-2) began the third quarter by playing a more uptempo offense that was complimented by a swarming defense. The Chargers (4-3, 2-3) had trouble matching the intensity of their foes, but turned the ball over eight times — compared to just six in the entire first half.

“In the third quarter, I think we kind of got the game more of how we wanted it,” Perkins coach Scott McVeigh said. “We didn’t get out in transition at all in the first half and we didn’t push the issue. I think a lot of that had to do with them, they came out in 1-2-2 and a press, and it kind of threw us off.

“I thought we played a lot better on defense in that second quarter and that has to be our staple,” he added. “That and we were shooting pretty good, too. That always helps.”

Jake Wagner led the way for Perkins, as he scored 15 points and did a good job of penetrating and then kicking out to his open 3-point shooters. Isaac Grude was one of the beneficiaries of Wagner’s success, hitting four from beyond the arc as he scored 14 points in the win.

“This was a great team win for us tonight,” Wagner said. “We were coming off a road game and two straight losses. We had another tough road game here and we knew we had to just get after it tonight.

“We have a lot of great athletes on this team,” he added. “Isaac stepped up and hit some big shots and Luke (Zahniser) and Jacob (Voight) had big games for us also.”

The Chargers were led in scoring by James Hill with 16 points. Hill got off to a big start by scoring eight in the first quarter, but then found himself in foul trouble and just scored two in the second and third quarters. He came on strong in the fourth with six points before ultimately fouling out.

“The bottom line tonight was that they are a good team and Coach McVeigh is a very good coach,” Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. “They definitely deserved to beat us tonight by the amount they did. We didn’t play good enough and we just have to get better.”

Bryce Ostheimer, Nick Frederick, and Bryce Roberts all joined Hill in double digit scoring with 12, 11, and 10, respectively.

McVeigh was pleased to see his team get back in the win column after losses at Oak Harbor and Vermilion.

“I don’t know if all the kids knew exactly how big this game was, but as coaches we all knew that pretty much if we lost tonight, we were out of the running for the conference,” McVeigh said. “It was a big win for us.

“We will enjoy it for tonight, but then it is back to business as usual,” he added. “We have Huron next and they are a small scrappy team. They will be a challenge.”

Edison will look to rebound Friday night when it visits Oak Harbor (3-6, 3-3).

STAT BOOK

PERKINS (8-2, 5-2)

Austin Spitler 1-3—5, Luke Zahniser 6-0—13, Jacob Voight 5-2—14, Joe Printy 1-0—2, Jake Wagner 7-1—15, Helmut Wheeler 3-1—7, Isaac Grude 5-0—14, Connor Roesch 3-0—6. TOTALS 31-7—76.

EDISON (4-3, 2-3)

Bryce Roberts 5-0—10, Braeden Ehrhardt 0-1—1, Bryce Ostheimer 4-4—12, Nick Frederick 3-2—11, James Hill 6-4—16, Gavin Schaeffer 3-1—9. TOTALS 21-12—41.

Perkins 20 15 23 18 — 76

Edison 20 11 15 13 — 59

3-point FGs (P) Grude 4, Voight 2, Zahniser; (E) Frederick 3, Schaeffer 2

JV: Edison, 51-37