Turnovers plaque Chargers in second half of loss

After Friday's 53-44 road win over Edison in a Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division game in Milan, Huron has improved to 5-1 overall (2-1) and kept itself within a game of first place Vermilion.

On paper, the two teams were evenly matched and didn't disappoint on the court before Huron pulled away with the win that saw six lead changes, four ties, and numerous ebbs and flows.

After being shutout in the first half, Jared Hohler provided the Tigers the senior leadership they needed to help get them over the hump. He scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in a pivotal third quarter that saw the Tigers outscore the Chargers (2-2, 1-2) by a 19-11 margin. Hohler’s teammates followed his lead and turned the four-point deficit (20-16) into a four-point lead (35-31) going into the final quarter.

“We struggled in the first half and Jared got himself in foul trouble, so we were forced to sit him and I think it slowed the team and him down,” Huron coach Bobby James said. “He got going in the second half and really sparked us in that third quarter. Getting 15 of our 19 points there was big for us.”

After playing nearly flawless on offense — turning the ball over just once in the first half — the Chargers turned the ball over seven times in the third quarter. They finished the game with 12 turnovers.

“You gotta give Huron and Coach James credit for picking up the pressure in the second half,” Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. “We didn’t handle the extra pressure they brought in the second half for a while. We just have to get better, and I believe we will.”

On the other side of things, Huron turned the ball over six times in each half for 12 total — but when it counted in the final eight minutes the Tigers only threw the ball away once.

“We started out slow, I think their zone really bothered us in that first half,” James said. “They are just a really long team defensively and they run that zone. It’s a really nice zone. They forced us into running more of a half-court offense and that is not really our style.”

James was happy with the effort of his defense in the second half, where the Tigers tightened things up and got into more of a running game. The added intensity earned Huron 18 free throw attempts in the second half after not going to the line in the first two quarters.

“In the third quarter, we were able to put the pressure on them and get some turnovers and easy looks. We were able to run a little bit instead of just playing in a half court set — which is really more of the style we prefer to play,” James said. “I think our pressure was able to get to them a little bit in the third quarter and we took advantage of that. “Then in the fourth quarter we were able to get to the free throw line and finish the game off.”

Joey Harkelroad added 14 points for the Tigers, who are off until Jan. 5 when they host Clyde (2-5, 1-3).

“It was nice to see the guys making their free throws in the fourth,” James said. “It was a good fight and it was good to come over here and get a win against a tough Edison team. Hopefully it can be a nice stepping stone for us going forward.”

James Hill led the Chargers with 15 points, while Bryce Ostheimer and Bryce Roberts each scored 10 points. Edison also returns Jan. 5 when they travel to Port Clinton (1-6, 0-4).

“The loss hurts, but it is still a very early season,” Hammond said “We just have to get better going forward. I absolutely think we have a lot of potential and will keep getting better as the season moves along.”

HURON (5-1, 2-1)

Chris Davis 3-0—6, Joey Harkelroad 3-7—14, Cesco Gioffre 1-0—2, Weston Lee 1-0—3. Jared Hohler 7-1—17, Michael Hurst 2-3—7, Casey Vancauwenburgh 0-4—4. TOTALS 17-15—53.

EDISON (2-2, 1-2)

Bryce Roberts 1-7—10, Braeden Ehrhardt 2-1—5, Bryce Ostheimer 5-0—10, James Hill 6-3—15, Gavin Schaeffer 2-0—4.TOTALS 16-11—44.

Huron 9 7 19 18 — 53

Edison 11 9 11 13 — 44

3-point FGs (H) Hohler 2, Harkelroad, Lee; (E) Roberts

JV: Edison, 39-25