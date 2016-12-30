Truckers edge Flashes in thriller

And 2016 is not the year that streak ends. The Truckers came from behind to pull off their second win of the season on Friday night 56-53 beating the Flashes for the 13th consecutive time. But it wasn’t easy.

The Flashes jumped out to a 16-14 lead at the end of a wild first quarter that featured eight lead changes, a tie and 12 total fouls. Six times the lead changes on the following possession. Then, the Flashes grabbed a lead in the second quarter and held on to it heading into the halftime locker room. The third quarter was much of the same as Norwalk held the lead one time at 33-32 then lost it on the very next possession and wouldn’t get it back until late in the fourth quarter.

Big Shot Roth

With the Truckers trailing 49-47 with time running down on the Truckers hopes of pulling out a win, Norwalk junior Jacob Roth gathered a pass and launched a 3-pointer from the wing. As the ball dropped through the net, so too did Willard’s lead and the Flashes would never recover. George Friend would sink four free throws and Jacob Trautman added two more in crunch time to give the Truckers the win.

“The thing with Roth is he is playing hurt,” Norwalk coach Steve Gray said. “He took a knee to the back against Lexington and was in a lot of pain. He sucked it up and hit a huge shot for us. We need him and we need everybody. We are not very deep with playing just seven kids.”

Gray also admits it was all about making the right play at the right time.

“We were fortunate to make some plays down the stretch,” Gray said. “The score was tied with 2:41 left and we got some stops, made free throws and the kids hung in there for a gutsy win.”

Crashing the Glass

The Willard Flashes collected 40 rebounds on the evening and out rebounded Norwalk 40-24 overall nearly doubling up the Truckers. Willard coach Chris Long says it was all about effort for his Flashes.

“I look at the stats and I want to say we dominated the stat sheet,” Long said. “I see we had 40 rebounds and that is all about effort right there. They just crashed the offensive boards as hard as I have ever seen. They may not get a lot of credit, but it is an effort I remember.”

Gray was even impressed with the way the Flashes dominated the boards and knew that was going to be a huge obstacle to overcome if his team was going to come out with a W.

“Give Willard a lot of credit,” Gray said. “They did one thing really, really well and that was go get the ball off of the back board. They just pounded us on the boards tonight. I talked to our kids about their height at 6-3, 6-5 and 6-7 off the bench. We have a lot of smaller guys and it is what it is. They hung in there and competed and I am very proud of them tonight.”

Big Game Trey

Norwalk sophomore Trey Johnson lit the nets on fire coming off of the bench to pour in 17 points with four 3-pointers adding nine points in the first half when Friend was in foul trouble. Gray says it was because of Johnson’s effort in practice that allowed him to have a breakout performance on Friday night.

“Trey wasn’t even on our radar during the preseason. We struggled a bit offensively this season and he was making shots against us in practice and being the rather intelligent individual I am,” Gray joked, “I decided to have him make them for us. He has some growth to take care of with other parts of the game, but he can really shoot it.”

Johnson led all scorers in the contest and provided a spark that the Truckers needed to stay in the game in the first half when they were without their scoring machine, Friend.

“It felt great but it was a complete effort,” Johnson said. “It feels great to get back in the win column and now we just need to start a nice streak. We just have to work as the team and moving the ball like we did tonight. We moved it better than we have all season and if we keep doing that, we will win more games.”

Friend finished with 12 points including some major free throws in the fourth quarter. Roth chipped in with 10 points and Mitchell Perry added nine points and eight rebounds.

“I thought Mitchell Perry was outstanding tonight,” Gray said. “He played incredibly hard and it is unfortunate that he is forced to play post, but he is the best we have. He competed his butt off tonight.”

All-out effort

Long admitted it was his team’s best effort of the season and he is excited to see what the new year brings for his team.

“It came down to the last possession and was one of those things where neither team gave up anything,” Long said. “I thought both teams battled nonstop and you cannot beat this atmosphere where kids battled for 32 minutes. The only shame was we couldn’t play four more minutes. Our kids never said die. We had a chance and we just didn’t get the breaks. We are a young team and the process is learning as we go. No one can be blamed for lack of effort. We played our tails off and it was one of those games where we came up a bounce short.”

Willard was led by Nick Cofer’s 16 point, nine rebound effort. He scored 14 in the second half alone and added a pair of assists. Ethan Daub recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards to go along with his four assists and three steals. Jerrett Sowers added nine points and seven rebounds while Bryce Bailey pulled down 10 boards to go with his eight points.

Up Next

Willard falls to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the Northern Ohio League. The Flashes are back in action hosting Shelby on Friday.

The Truckers improve to 2-6 and 1-2 in the NOL. They travel to Sandusky on Friday.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333

STAT BOOK

Norwalk 14-9-15-18 — 56

Willard 16-8-15-14 — 53

Norwalk: 17-48 FG, 14-19 FT, 8-24 3pt. (Johnson 4, Friend 2, Roth 2) 24 rebounds (Perry 8), 12 turnovers, 10 Assists (Trautman 5), Steals 6 (Trautman 3). Scoring: Trey Johnson 5-3-17, George Friend 3-4-12, Jacob Roth 2-4-10, Mitchell Perry 4-1-9, Jacob Trautman 2-2-6, Eric Hull 1-0-2.

Willard: 22-48 FG, 7-11 FT, 2-11 3pt. (Bailey 2) 40 rebounds (Daub 10, Bailey 10, Cofer 9), 18 turnovers, 14 Assists (Daub 4), Steals 3 (Daub 3). Scoring: Nick Cofer 8-0-16, Ethan Daub 4-2-10, Jerrett Sowers 4-1-9, Bryce Bailey 3-0-8, Broc Baldridge 2-0-4, Brevon Polachek 0-4-4, Sabastian Sivongsak 1-0-2.