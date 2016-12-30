Prep Roundup | Trojans hang 91 on Mapleton in high-scoring affair

Michael Ponchel led the way with 24 points, as Simon Blair netted 17, Ben Lamoreaux had 13, and Aaron Lamoreaux and Alex Holland each added 11.

The second and fourth quarters proved to be the difference-maker, as South Central outscored Mapleton 52-32 in those two periods combined.

The Trojans imrpove to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the FC. They will travel to Crestline on Tuesday.

Crestview 62, South Central 44

The South Central Lady Trojans are still seeking their first win of the season after falling to Crestview on Thursday evening.

The Trojans received a monster game from freshman Ally Burton who put up an impressive double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Holly Hale was a point away from a double-double of her own after scoring nine points and grabbing 10 boards. Lily Antonio added eight points and five steals while Maddie Albert chipped in with seven points. Cheyenne Swander added four points and Mackenzie Dauch added two to round out the scoring for South Central.

The Trojans are now 0-9 overall and 0-6 in the Firelands Conference. They will take on Western Reserve next Saturday.

St. Paul eighth undefeated

The St. Paul eighth-grade boys’ basketball team beat Western Reserve 45-39 and Mapleton 51-40 during the week to improve to 8-0 on the season. Nate Winslow scored a total of 42 points in the two games while Nick Winslow added 33 total. Adam Baker scored five, Sam Tokarsky four, Jake Carper four, Scottie Adelman two and Nate Juby two. The freshmen are back in action on Tuesday in a home game against South Central.

Wrestling

NCS competes at Vermilion Duals

Norwalk Catholic School competed in the Vermilion Wrestling Duals on Wednesday.

Overall, the team finished 2-3 and 11th out of 16 teams.

The Flyers defeated Rocky River 52-3 and Firelands 46-30. They lost to Perkins 66-19, North Ridgeville 41-39, and North Olmstead 42-34.

Going 5-0 on the day were Harley Stoll (80 pounds), Ben Meyer (150), and Gavin Moffit (160). Finishing 4-1 were Aidan Naseman (86), Will Stieber (98), Camden Crabbs (104), and Myron Stoll (110). Also winning matches for the Flyers were Owen Austin (116), Ryan Hedrick (122), and Zach Pocos (128).

NCS will be competing next at the Clyde "Jacob Andrews Memorial" tournament on Saturday, January 7th.