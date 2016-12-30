Second quarter stint sends Wildcats to victory

The only problem is that Howell is the athletic director.

“I’ll blame AD with all this scheduling, because we played probably a little more than what we should have here early in the season.”

Despite the crowded scheduling, the Wildcats (7-1, 4-0) made it a sweep after Friday’s 47-33 decision over Monroeville (0-6, 0-4) for a Firelands Conference win.

The Eagles made it hard for New London in the first quarter, as they were able to keep up with the Wildcats stride for stride.

After one, New London held a 15-12 lead.

Then the second period began — and so did the Wildcats’ offensive attack. The Red and Black opened the quarter on a 13-0 tear. Sophomore Karson Howell led the charge with five points, while junior Justin Marshall scored four. The Eagles were unable to find the basket until just 1:14 remained until halftime, when Sam Miller converted on a pair of free throws. Logan Clouse added a three-pointer just before the break, but New London still held a 28-18 advantage.

Both defenses played well in the second half, as the Wildcats outscored Monroeville by just four points, 19-15.

“They’re zone bothered us quite a bit,” Howell said. “We haven’t seen much zone. It took us way out of our game early on. Our defense kept the game a little bit at a faster pace for us. We were able to make some runs.”

If you had told Eagle coach Al Mielcarek before the game that his team would hold the Wildcats to just 47 points, he would’ve thought his team would have a ‘great chance to compete with them and score a huge upest.’

However, that did not prove to be the case.

“We’ve got to play both ends of the floor in these tough conference games,” Mielcarek said. “I think defensively, we brought the intensity tonight. What cost us the game, I think, might’ve been some mental fatigue, especially in that second quarter. We come out after playing a great first quarter and we’re only a bucket down, but the second quarter did us in to set the tone to go the opposite direction. A lot of errors were unforced errors. That’ll kill a team that has a low margin of error like we do.

“New London is a well-coached team and they are smart. We slowed the tempo down like we wanted to. We’re not going to win games in the 60s, 70s and 80s. We need scores to be in the 30s and 40s.”

Both teams consisted of relatively balanced-scoring.

Ryan Lane paced New London with 17 points and seven rebounds. It’s just the second time this season that Lane has not recorded a double-double. Marshall and Billy Woodmancy both finished with eight points, while Howell and Dane Matthews each scored five. Woodmancy also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

“I gave (Woodmancy) a big old pat on the back in (the locker room). That’s what I’ve got to have from him. Marshall came off the bench for us a did a pretty good job too. I thought that this was Jacob Molnar’s best all-around game. If we can get him going a little bit it just gives us another weapon on the offensive end. I know he didn’t score much, but the other stuff that he’s starting to do on the defensive end, he’s starting to use his God-given ability of his athleticism and guarding people. We’ve got to have that all the time from him.”

“We did not shoot the ball very well. We missed some shots that we normally make, but then again, I’ve got to give (Monroeville) some credit for doing what they did to make it a little tougher on us,” Howell added.

Logan Clouse tallied eight points to lead Monroeville, followed by Riley Kendall with seven, Aiden Stieber with six and Nick Newell had four.

“We had some unselfish players for us tonight,” Mielcarek said. “But for us, we need someone to step up a little more. Without having anybody in double digits, that’s tough to win games against quality opponents like New London. Some kids just need to step up. I think in the second half, we started scoring the ball a little bit better towards the end, but those second and third quarters really were the difference in the game.”

Howell is satisfied with how New London handled the past week.

“With it being our third game in four days, I think it started to show a little bit. We’ve just got to get some rest. We ended 2016 on a decent note. We have to get ready for 2017 now. If we can continue to get better, we’ll see what happens. It’s not going to be easy.”

The Wildcats will have two days of rest before they host Edison in a non-conference game on Monday. Monroeville is slated take on Lakeside on Tuesday.

STAT BOOK

Monroeville 33

Stieber 2-0-6; Newell 2-0-4; Scaub 1-0-2; Clouse 3-1-8; Miller 2-0-4; Anderson 1-0-2; Kendall 3-1-7. Totals 13-4-33.

N. London 47

Molnar 1-0-2; Woodmancy 3-0-8; Gerlak 1-0-2; Howell 2-0-5; Matthews 2-1-5; Lane 7-1-17; Marshall 3-2-8. Totals 19-4-47.

Monroeville 13 5 6 9 — 33

N. London 15 13 11 8 — 47