Roughriders dominate Big Red in home FC win

With the 62-35 victory, Western improved to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the FC.

“It’s what we needed, especially losing three of the last four,” coach Chris Sheldon said. “We needed a game like this. If we want to be around for a league title race, you gotta win at home.”

Plymouth fell to 1-7 and 0-3 in the FC.

“I thought the first quarter was going alright until they went on a little bit of a run. We said we had to keep it in the 30s to have a chance,” Big Red coach Derrick Shelenberger said. “We play decent defense, but we don’t score a lot of baskets.”

After starting the game tied at 2, Western went on a 10-0 run. The ’Riders ended the first quarter with a 12-4 lead.

“We were gonna slow the ball down at the beginning. We had some underclassmen who thought they could drive to the hole,” Shelenberger said.

Plymouth senior Jarred Reed scored all of his team’s points in the first period.

Western had a 27-12 advantage going into the locker room.

Sophomore Aiden Markley hit four three-pointers in the first two periods. He nailed two more the rest of the game and led Western’s scoring attack with a season-high 22 points.

“He was on fire,” Shelenberger said.

Western players scored a total of 11 three-pointers in the game.

Nobody on the Plymouth team hit double figures in scoring, but junior Dylan Osborne pulled down six rebounds.

Western senior Luke Buck also grabbed six boards. Classmate Cody Palmer added five.

“That was a our best defensive performance of the year,” said Sheldon, who was pleased to see his players commit to guarding their opponents.

“With the exception of four or five breakdowns, I thought we did an exceptional job with that,” he added.

“We wanted to put a lot of ball pressure on them. We wanted to be in some passing lanes; we thought that would be effective for us,” Sheldon continued. “We were able to do that early. I think our defense really ignited our offense.

“We did a good job of improving on the things we talked about all week. It’s the first time we’ve had four days of practice in row leading up to an opponent — probably in about a month.”

Both teams were without starters.

Western sophomore guard Jaret Griffith had a brace on his right leg.

“My starting guard (Jacob Adams) is out with a concussion. My starting center (Logan Myers) is out with a stress fracture,” Shelenberger said.

Sheldon saw the after-effects of sickness during Friday’s game.

“Unfortunately, influenza has been going around. Our team got a little bit of that this week,” the Western coach said.

The ’Riders outscored the Big Red 15-10 in the third quarter quarter for a 42-22 lead. In the final period, Western had 20 points compared to 13 for Plymouth.

In jayvee action, Western won 57-45.

Three ’Riders hit double figures. Junior Pierce Livermore led the way with 13 points. Freshman JJ Weisenberger and junior Matt Perkins each added 12.

Plymouth junior Dylan Patton led his team with 18 points.

On Friday, the Big Red travels to South Central for a FC game. Western also plays a league game that night at Crestview.

STAT BOOK

Plymouth 4 8 10 13 — 35

Western 12 15 15 20 — 62

Plymouth: Jarred Reed 3-0-6, Dylan Osborne 2-2-6, Austin Nester 2-0-5, Dylan Patton 1-4-7, Kade Collins 1-2-5, Mitchell Chaffins 1-2-5, Walker Elliott 0-1-1 — 10-11-35

Western: Kyler Lacy 0-2-2, Luke Buck 2-1-5, Dale Smith 2-0-5, Tristen Sapienza 2-0-6, Cody Palmer 2-0-5, Aiden Markley 8-0-22, Tyler Bartlett 1-0-2, Colton Puder 4-2-11 — 23-5-62