New London defeats Mapleton in overtime

New London outscored Mapleton 10-5 in the extra period to claim a 56-51 victory.

Trailing 20-19 at halftime, the ‘Cats outscored the Mounties 15-13 in the third quarter, but Mapleton responded with a 13-12 advantage in the fourth to send the game into overtime.

Morgan Luedy paced the Wildcats with 23 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists. She was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Eden Copley and Gabby Ledbetter each scored 10 points. Copley also added four steals.

With the win, New London improves to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in the FC. It will play at Plymouth on Tuesday for another conference matchup.

Willard 73, Madison 48

MANSFIELD — The Lady Flashes cruised to a 25-point non-league win against the Rams on Thursday.

Cassidy Crawford played a huge role in the contest, putting up 24 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Lydia Wiers added 10 rebounds and seven points, as Sydney Stevens scored 13 points.

Willard will have a long break, as they don’t play until Friday, January 13th when they host Perkins.

Edison 53, Port Clinton 50

PORT CLINTON — The Lady Chargers were able to hang on for a Sandusky Bay Conference win on Thursday.

Edison was able to overcome a slow start, as they only scored five points in the first quarter.

The Chargers put up 18 in the second and only trailed by one at halftime. They scored 30 in the second half.

Alana Fidler led the way with 15 points and six rebounds, while Kelsey Schuster and Jill Danda each scored 10. Hannah Vitaz added eight points and six boards.

BOWLING

Willard ousts Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON — The Crimson Flashes bowling team took down the Redskins, 2492-2111 on Thursday.

Aubrey Mathias rolled 221-183-404 to pace Willard. Kathleen Schaaf had a 152-151-303, followed by Annie Cummings 179-122-301. The Flashes totaled 1621 in the first round and added 871 in bakers, compared to Port Clinton’s 1381-730.