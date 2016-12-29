Lady Roughriders hand Lady Flyers first FC loss of season

The visiting Western Reserve fans gave the Lady Roughriders a standing ovation as the clock wound down from about 20 seconds until the scoreboard reached zero.

Western handed the St. Paul Lady Flyers their first loss in the Firelands Conference this season with a 67-47 win Thursday at the St. Paul Convocation Center.

The victory puts the Lady 'Riders in first place in the FC with an overall record of 8-1 and 6-0 in the conference. St. Paul falls to 7-2 and 5-1.

"Actually this was a big game for the entire program. This is a great rivalry between Western and St. Paul," Western coach Laura Pierson said. "This is a greatly deep competition between these two schools and these girls.

"Taylor Good — my only senior — said, 'In my seven years, playing since the seventh grade, this is the first time we've beaten this group.' It means a lot to her as a senior and it means a lot to this group as a whole."

The Lady 'Riders ended the first quarter with a 20-17 lead.

Western junior Andrea Robson concluded the period with a buzzer-beating three-pointer. She scored 10 of her 17 points in the first half. For the night, she also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.

Sophomore Cora Wyers led the scoring attack for the Lady 'Riders with 20 points. She also pulled down six boards and blocked five balls.

Also in double digits for Western was sophomore Katie Hipp with 10 points. She dished out five assists, pulled down two rebounds and grabbed two steals.

Hipp was perfect from the floor, hitting all four of her shots.

Wyers scored 16 of her points in the first half.

"In past years our team hasn't been this high, so it's really exciting," the 6-0 forward said about Thursday's win.

Western outscored St. Paul 18-4 in the second period and took a 38-21 lead into the locker room.

St. Paul outgunned the Lady 'Riders in the third period 17-11, but ended it down 49-38. Western started the final quarter on a 6-0 run and led 55-38 with 5:32 left in the game.

"I'm proud of my kids; they never quit," St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said.

"I told the girls in the locker room you gotta give Western credit. They played a very good ball game tonight. We didn't play our style of ball. We didn't push the ball like we normally do. We let them dictate the tempo and I'm sure that's what they wanted to do," she added.

St. Paul senior Ashley Painley led the team with 14 points. She also grabbed three rebounds and handed out two assists.

Mahl said she saw her team play tentative defense, adding "That's not like us."

"I don't think we showed up like we should have," she said.

Pierson said sharing the ball on offense and good communication on defensive was the key to beating St. Paul — and has been for Western so far this season.

"They distribute the ball evenly. If there's someone who has the open shot, they're going to give it to that person," the coach added. "They don't care who's scoring; they just want to win."

In jayvee action, St. Paul won 45-25. Sophomore Lauren Chandler led the Lady Flyers with 11 points.

Western freshman Emma Weber also scored 11 points.

'Collective unit'

Wyers' timing is one of the attributes her coach really appreciates.

"She anticipates where the ball is going to be and gets herself to that pass quickly," Pierson said.

"She knows how to use her body well," she added. "She is getting stronger. She is exploding because she knows how to use her body."

Teamwork is the name of the game at Western.

Pierson said Hipp excels at going up on the right side of the basket with a left-handed layup to protect the ball. The coach also complimented Good on being a commanding force while handling the ball.

"Andrea can hit those shots while Katie is manhandling the ball," Pierson said. "It's a collective unit."

Wyers agreed with her coach.

"Everybody has a role and everybody does it well," the sophomore said. "My role is to score and get rebounds and play defense in the middle."

Coming into each game, Wyers is focused on playing defense, but she credits the guards' passes with allowing her to score.

"When they get me good passes, it's easier to finish," she said.

Western plays at South Central on Jan. 7 in FC action. St. Paul has a non-league game Thursday at Mansfield St. Peter's.

STAT BOOK

W. Reserve 67

Katie Hipp 4-0-10, Taylor Good 3-1-7, Andrea Robson 6-3-17, Keragan Fannin 0-1-1, Emma Blankenship 1-1-3, Brooke Ommert 4-1-9, Cora Wyers 9-2-20. Totals 27-9-67.

St. Paul

Ashley Painley 6-0-14, Lauren Lukasko 4-3-12, Caitlin Good 2-0-4, Olivia Powers 2-0-6, Alex Carper 1-0-2, Meredith Bilger 1-0-2, Elyse Roth 2-4-8. Totals 15-7-47.

W. Reserve 20 18 11 18 — 67

St. Paul 17 4 17 9 — 47