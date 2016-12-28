Truckers nearly upset Lex in tough effort

The Truckers didn’t get the memo.

Coming into the matchup clearly the underdog against undefeated Lexington, the Trucker gave the Minutemen all they could handle and then some in a 48-39 Norwalk loss at Norwalk High School.

The Truckers owned an 11-8 first quarter lead and only trailed by on heading into halftime 20-19 and trailed by just three after three 30-27. But a mini 8-2 run from the end of the third through the beginning of the fourth was enough to give the 9-0 Minutemen a 9-point win over the 1-6 Truckers.

A chance

Coming into the contest, not many were giving the Truckers much hope to win, but the Trucker proved everybody wrong by giving themselves a chance to win as time rolled down. It was all Norwalk coach Steve Gray could ask for from his scrappy squad that is enduring a not-so-ideal start to the season.

“I told the kids that if they played hard, which they did, and did a lot of little things correctly, that it would be a game in the fourth quarter,” Gray said. “They got that run at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth that got them the win, but we had a chance. That is the only thing I am concerned with. I want to put these kids in a position to be successful and I give the kids a ton of credit.”

The Truckers did it by playing tough defense and holding Lexington to its second lowest point total of the season. Gray was especially happy with how well a certain Trucker showed heart on defense holding Lexington big man Cade Stover to just 13 points.

“Mitchell Perry played incredible defense tonight on a 6-foot-5 Division I athlete (Stover) who is being recruited by Michigan State for football,” Gray added. “They were bigger, stronger and quicker than we were, but we had a chance and I think that it shows the character of our kids and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Slow it down

Both teams came into the contest with polar opposite game plans as Lexington wanted to use its full-court trap to play up-tempo basketball and the Truckers wanted to slow it down a bit and play within the game plan. They wanted complete control of the tempo of the game and they did that by running a tempo-controlling offense that made it a low scoring game through three quarters.

“We wanted to control the tempo,” Gray said. “We never held the ball more than 30 seconds and it drives people nuts. If it is driving fans nuts, think about what it is doing to the other team. Lexington had some kids who lost their composure a bit in the second and third quarter because they were not getting shots and looks they wanted. We were so close, but we will just keep working and we will be fine.”

The Truckers were led by George Friend’s 16 points that included four 3-pointers. Jacob Roth added 10 points ad the two Truckers in double figures. Trey Johnson added seven points while Perry added four and Jacob Trautman added the final two. Trautman led the Truckers with six boards and three assists.

Double duty

The Norwalk bench was missing a familiar face during the junior varsity contest as Gray stepped in for Norwalk freshman coach Kyle Brubaker who was with his family for the birth of his child. There were complications and he had to be in Toledo so Gray stepped in and coached the Trucker freshman team to a 37-35 victory over Lexington.

“My prayers go out to coach Kyle Brubaker,” Gray said. “This game is not that important when you think about what Kyle and his family is going through and I hope everything works out for him.”

Up next

The Truckers travel to Willard to take on the 1-7 Flashes on Friday in a matchup against two teams in desperate need of a win to get some traction on their seasons.

“It won’t be easy going down there,” Gray admitted. “They can go 6-6, 6-3 and 6-2. They have some kids that can block shots and if we do not play well, we will get beat.”

STAT BOOK

Lexington 8-12-10-18 — 48

Norwalk 11-8-8-12 — 39

Lexington: 18-43 FG, 10-12 FT, 2-7 3pt. (Stover 1, Nickoli 1) 30 rebounds (Shoulders 10), 11 turnovers, 7 Assists (Kearns 2), Steals 6 (Harrison 2). Scoring: Cade Stover 6-0-13, Mason Kearns 3-6-12, Dana Shoulders 3-2-8, AJ Nickoli 3-0-7, Traevin Harrison 2-2-6, Harrison Benedict 1-0-2.

Norwalk: 15-37 FG, 3-6 FT, 6-17 3pt. (Friend 4, Roth 2) 19 rebounds (Trautman 6), 13 turnovers, 7 Assists (Trautman 3), Steals 5. Scoring: George Friend 6-0-16, Jacob Roth 3-2-10, Trey Johnson 3-1-7, Mitchell Perry 2-0-4, Jacob Trautman 1-0-2.