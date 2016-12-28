Lane, Wildcats light up Colts

In Wednesday night’s non-conference matchup between New London and Cloverleaf, Wildcat senior Ryan Lane showed just exactly why he’s played at the varsity level since his freshman season.

Just one night after dropping 24 points against Lucas, Lane scored 26 to help lead the Wildcats to a 59-36 win.

Oh, and he sat out the entire fourth quarter. Through the first three periods, Lane outscored the entire Colts’ team 26-25.

However, New London head coach Tom Howell didn’t feel his team played all that well at the outset of the game.

“I didn’t think we were playing that hard in the beginning,” Howell said. “I thought it picked up after we called a timeout and we talked a little bit and they got after it. The rest of the game I thought we played pretty hard.”

Midway through the first quarter, the Wildcats held a 9-8 lead when Howell called a timeout. After the timeout, New London (6-1) finished the stanza on a 12-0 run to separate from Cloverleaf.

Howell believes the slow start could have been affected by the students’ winter break.

“Every coach says that the holidays are tough — and it is tough. They’re staying up a little later and maybe out of a routine, so I’m sure it has something to do with it. But we still have to play them. Whether they don’t like it or like it, we still have to play them.”

The second and third periods were much of the same, as the ‘Cats outscored the Colts 29-17.

Howell was able to substitute his reserves for much of the final quarter, allowing them to gain some varsity experience. One of those players was Ashton Carruthers, who scored six points in the final minutes.

“Ashton is a nice player, he’s going to be pretty good. He likes the game and works pretty hard and he can score. He does a pretty good job on the JV team and he’s pushing these guys a little bit which is good for us at practice. He played pretty well in the fourth quarter and I thought they all did.”

Karson Howell finished with 18 points, while Lane grabbed 14 rebounds to go along with his 26 points for a double-double.

“We got our shooters some good looks. Ryan played pretty well tonight. He’s a load. He’s a mismatch problem. You have to decide if you’re going to take away the inside game, but if you do that he’ll find people, but then again if you put somebody that’s a bit bigger on him, he can step out and go around people. Ryan played a pretty good game, but it was a nice team win.

“(Karson) has been struggling a little bit the last couple games, so I was glad to see (him score 18 points). That’s one thing about this team that we haven’t had in the past couple years, we’ve got multiple kids that can score. I know (Billy) Woodmancy struggled on the offensive end, but I know it’s got to be his best rebounding night. I’ve been pushing him to average about seven rebounds a game, so I’m hoping he got there tonight. It was fun to watch. We’ve struggled the last couple games, so it was fun to watch this one on the offensive end tonight,” Howell said.

The Wildcats will get a day’s break before they host Monroeville in a Firelands Conference battle on Friday.

In jayvee action, New London fell to Cloverleaf 42-36. Carruthers led the ‘Cats with 11 points, while Clayton Landis added seven and Jared Ross tallied six.

STAT BOOK

Cloverleaf 36

Kaprlick 2-1-5; Hissom 6-0-12; Holliday 1-0-2; Rhode 7-2-16; Peterson 0-1-1. Totals 16-4-36.

New London 59

Carruthers 3-0-6; Gerlak 2-0-5; Smith 1-1-3; Howell 7-0-18; Lane 10-6-26; Marshall 0-1-1. Totals 23-8-59.

Cloverleaf 8 9 8 11 — 36

N. London 21 13 16 9 — 59