Western attempts just two shots in 4th quarter, beats Perkins

Playing with a lead, the Roughriders slowed the tempo over the final eight minutes and came away with a 44-40 non-conference win Tuesday night over the Pirates at Perkins High School.

"Ray (Perkins coach Ray Neill) is a very good coach, a very disciplined coach, and I knew if he was going to get the lead, his team would have the ability to hold the ball on us because his players play very disciplined," Pierson said.

“We wanted to slow them down and keep the tempo,” she added. “I wanted to make sure that once we got the lead, we kept the tempo.”

But controlling the tempo also meant slowing down the offense to a snails pace. Western Reserve attempted just two shots from the field in the fourth quarter. And scored all seven of its points from the free-throw line.

"One thing I think we did well was maintain our composure and the tempo of the basketball game," Pierson said. “We knew they like to run and our bigs can't run like that so. We had to maintain control of the game.”

It helped that the Pirates were 16-of-45 from the field for the game and 3-of-8 in the fourth.

"We need to be able to shoot the ball better than we do," Neill said. "We had a couple of good runs, but to Western's credit, they had the answers for those runs."

The Rider win also came on a night when Perkins honored its 2007 Division II state semifinal girls team — and baseball teams that reached the state semifinals in 2007 and 2014.

"This was a good win against a very good team," Pierson said. "That was highlighted tonight. Ray is a very good coach and he's had some very talented teams."

Perkins (3-5) made its best run in the third quarter, scoring the first seven points to grab a 23-21 lead. The lead went back and forth until the final two minutes of the quarter when a pair of 3-pointers from Brooke Ommert gave the 'Riders a 37-33 lead heading into the fourth.

Western (7-1) then converted 7-of-12 free throws over the last eight minutes to keep Perkins at bay.

"Right now, we're a very inconsistent basketball team, but I'm not going to allow our youth to be an excuse for that," Neill said. "We have to get better. We have to be more consistent on both ends of the court."

Olivia Howard and Madi Lawson each scored 10 points to lead the Perkins scoring, with Lawson pulling down a team-high six rebounds.

Andrea Robson was 7-of-11 from the line on her way to a game-high 18 points for the Western, while Cora Wyers had 14 points, six rebounds and seven blocks.

"This game was all about maintaining control and possession of the basketball," Pierson said. "We were playing possession-style basketball in this game."

Western added a 44-32 victory in the junior varsity game with Emma Weber scoring a game-high 17. Mariah Trautman led the Pirates with eight points.

Reunion time

Among the returning girls in attendance were starters Cierra Bravard, Trisha Krewson, Emily Lowe and Bethany Caudill. Also, Bonnie Fitzpatrick, Jessica Salisbury, Amanda Schroeder, Kayla Lewis, Annie Smith, Amber Hunter, Katie Hemmer, Kelsey White and Leigh Ann Hammond were back.

STAT BOOK

WESTERN RESERVE (7-1)

Katie Hipp 1-2—5; Andrea Robson 4-7—18; Brooke Ommert 2-1—7; Cora Wyers 4-6—14. TOTALS 11-16—44.

PERKINS (3-5)

Marissa Esposito 2-0—4; Kasi Didion 3-0—6; Olivia Howard. 5-0—10; Aleena Winston 0-2—2; Nancy Siegel 2-0—5; Sydney Thom 1-0—3; MadiLawson. 3-4—10. TOTALS 16-6—40.

W. Reserve 12 9 16 7 — 44

Perkins 8 8 17 7 — 40

3-point FGs: (WR) Robson 3, Ommert 2, Hipp; (P) Siegel, Thom

JV: Western Reserve, 44-32