Perkins' pressure dooms Willard in loss

What the unbeaten Pirates did have was a team effort when they visited Willard Tuesday night.

Connor Roesch scored 14 points and four Pirates scored at least eight points as Perkins pounded the Crimson Flashes, 64-36, in non-league action.

"We knew coming in we had to make it an up-tempo game,” Perkins coach Scott McVeigh said. "Willard is good at executing in the half-court. We wanted to speed them up and set the tempo. We wanted them to play fast."

Luke Zahnhiser added 11 points and seven rebounds off of the bench, while Jacob Voight hit two 3-pointers en route to 10 points. Austin Spitler added eight points for the Pirates (7-0).

"We have been spreading the wealth all season," McVeigh said. "We usually have five guys on the floor that can score at any time. I think the more balanced we are, the more dangerous we're going to be. We did a good job finding someone when they had a hot hand. The more guys scoring, the tougher we will be to guard.”

Willard (1-6) committed 30 turnovers, which did not please coach Chris Long.

"We contribute it to Perkins' pressure," he said. "We did so many things to try to speed them up. We have to find a better way to handle pressure than we currently are. Every team that sees it is going to come out and do the same thing."

Nick Cofer split two free throws to draw Willard within 13-7 late in the first quarter. Jake Wagner scored yet in the quarter — and Isaac Grude drilled a 3-pointer to open the second quarter.

After Broc Baldridge scored, Voight hit a 3, Wagner scored, and Zahnhiser hit two free throws. Roesch added a short jumper and Zahnhiser scored twice more for a 31-9 lead.

In the third quarter, Zahniser made a layup before two free throws from Roesch. After the make, Roesch stepped in front of a Willard pass, flew in for a two-handed dunk, and a 40-15 advantage.

"In the first half, I don't think we got a lot of points off of turnovers," McVeigh said. "In the second half, we did. We got out and ran the floor like we should have."

Later, Spitler scored twice to put Perkins ahead, 47-22 after three quarters. They also added a 8-1 run to start the fourth quarter to put the Flashes away in convincing fashion.

"We just have to get better everyday," McVeigh said. "If we do the little things consistently and play at a higher level, we will get better. We are 7-0 going into the last game of the year and we are going in the right direction."

Bryce Bailey topped Willard with 12 points while Ethan Daub had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

"The issue is you can have 30 turnovers but tonight, 19 of them were steals," Long said. "When you take 19 steals out and 15 were baskets, that's 30 points right there."

STAT BOOK

PERKINS (7-0)

Austin Spitler 4-1—8, Jacob Voight 3-2—10, Connor Roesch 5-4—14, Jake Wagner 3-0—6, Helmut Wheeler 2-0—4, Luke Zahniser 4-3—11, Isaac Grude 2-2—7, Joe Printy 0-3—3, John Mark Zirkle 0-1—1. TOTALS 23-15—64.

WILLARD (1-6)

Bryce Bailey 4-4—12, Nick Cofer 5-1—11, Ethan Daub 5-0—10, Broc Baldridge 1-0—2, Dorian Holida 0-1—1. TOTALS 14-6—36.

Perkins 15 16 16 17 — 64

Willard 7 4 11 14 — 36

3-point FGs: (P) Voight 2, Grude