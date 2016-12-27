Big Red clawed by Eagles in blowout

Then the Eagles quit playing around and routed the Big Red 87-46 on Tuesday night at Plymouth High School in what was the worse loss of the year for Plymouth.

The Eagles led from start to finish and the only time the Big Red had a glimpse of a lead was during a 2-2 tie. Colonel Crawford got out to an early 23-19 lead after the first and then ballooned that lead to 42-29 at the half. The Eagle drained seven first-half 3-pointers and 11 for the entire game. Plymouth was then outscored 35-17 over the final two quarters of play.

Concussed

Leading the charge in the first quarter was Plymouth’s sophomore point guard Jacob Adams who had four points and a pair of assists to open the game. He went down with a concussion early in the second quarter and never returned taking with him the offensive groove the Big Red were building. After falling behind 15-5 early, Plymouth clawed back in the game going on a 14-3 run to close out the quarter. Adams assisted on a pair of 3-pointers by senior Mitchell Chaffins.

Four Freshmen

At one point late in the game, the Eagles put four freshmen on the floor at once. Cameron McCreary, Jordan Fenner, Gavin Feichtner and Reis Walker were running the show for the Eagles as the four of them combined for 49 points on the evening led by McCreary’s 26 points. Fenner added 13 and Feichtner chipped in with 10. Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon admits those four wouldn’t be in the situation they are in without the upperclassmen.

“It is a special group that we have,” Sheldon said. “The credit has to go to our upperclassmen because they have accepted them from Day 1. Tonight, we had six guys in double-figures and we have been able to do that the last few games. There are so many options and we share it well, but what I was most proud of was after the first quarter when we got on the kids about their defense, they locked in during the final three quarters.”

The Eagles gave up 19 points in the first only to hold the Big Red to 27 over the final three.

“They will be back for the next three years,” Plymouth coach Derrick Shelenberger said. “The first five games, we didn’t play with a whole lot of effort and we turned that around and have played with a lot more passion. We just make mental mistakes like losing a man in transition and in turn, we gave up a lot of wide-open threes. We got beat down the floor. We do transition drills every day and we come out and it all falls apart.”

Sent back

After the Big Red got out to a good start in the first, shots started becoming few and far between as the Colonel Crawford duo if 6-foot-10 Heath Starkey and 6-4 Harley Shaum threw a block party. The two combined for five block and the Big Red couldn’t get an open look in the paint the rest of the evening.

“When the guys started seeing their shots get sent a couple rows up, they were a little hesitant to go in the lane,” Shelenberger said. “There was a four-minute stretch in the first half where I didn’t think we were going to miss. We have to do that for four quarters to beat teams like Colonel Crawford. Sometimes, our guys tend to settle for shots and I think that was the case for us tonight.”

3 Party

The Eagles seemingly couldn’t miss from beyond the arch. They drained 11 3-pointers missing just five attempts. Sheldon credits the multiple options he has from deep for the stellar shooting night.

“We have a lot of options that can shoot the three for us,” Sheldon added. “Having those options gives us some wide-open looks instead of just good looks. We knew coming over here because we have a lot of Firelands Conference teams in our sectional so we are going to see a lot of these teams come tournament time. We did a great job coming on the road and getting a W.”

McCreary led all players with his 26 points draining four triples while Brody Martin added three 3-pointers and 12 points. Feichtner made two and Shaum added two finishing with 10 points. Starkey ruled the paint adding 12 points and six boards on the evening.

Fight or Flight

The Big Red were led by senior Logan Myers who went at Starkey and dropped 12 points while grabbing six boards. Chaffins added three 3-pointers for nine points, Austin Nester added nine with a three and Dylan Osborne added eight points off of the bench. Plymouth is now 1-6 on the season and searching for answers before it goes back into battle on Friday at Western Reserve.

“I feel like there is something in all of these kids that tells them when to back off and when to fight,” Shelenberger said. “After a game like this, if it does not tell you to come out and fight, I don’t know what will. My JV kids are smaller than everyone and they come out and battle with hustle plays. We started to go towards that, but we are no where near where we are supposed to be.”

STAT BOOK

Col. Crawford 23-19-14-21 — 87

Plymouth 19-10-9-8 — 46

Col. Crawford: 27-49 FG, 22-27 FT, 11-16 3pt. (McCreary 4, Martin 3, Shaum 2, Feichtner 2) 32 rebounds (Starkey 6, Shaum 6), 4 turnovers, 20 Assists (McCreary 7), Steals 5 (McCreary 3). Scoring: Cameron McCreary 8-6-26, Jordan Fener 1-11-13, Brody Martin 4-1-12, Heath Starkey 6-0-12, Gavin Feichtner 2-4-10, Harley Shaum 4-0-10, Heyden Bute 2-0-4.

Plymouth: 19-51 FG, 3-8 FT, 5-18 3pt. (Chaffins 3, Nester 1, Collins 1) 21 rebounds (Myers 6), 7 turnovers, 10 Assists (Chaffins 3), Steals 3. Scoring: Logan Myers 5-2-12, Austin Nester 4-0-9, Mitchell Chaffins 3-0-9, Dyland Osborne 4-0-8, Jacob Adams 2-0-4, Kade Collins 1-0-3, Anthony Montgomery 0-1-1.