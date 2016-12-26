Go Figure!

15-1

The score between Norwalk’s Ethan Rhineberger and St. Paul’s John Dowdell in the 160-pound weight class match before Dowdell, who was trailing, came back and earned a pin with 52 seconds remaining in the final period.

39-33

The final score in the match between St. Paul and Norwalk with the Flyers earning the win with a Lars Livengood pin in the 113-pound weight class match in the final contest of the night.

17

Number of Norwalk alumni who attended the Holiday Homecoming on Thursday night. The alumni witnessed the Truckers beat Huron 56-23 in the first match warning three pins in that contest.

6-1, 5-0

The record of the Firelands Conference Co-leading Western Reserve girls basketball team so far this season. From 2013-16, the Lady ‘Riders were 1-20, 3-19 and 11-11 making for an impressive turnaround.

22

Number of points scored by Western Reserve junior Andrea Robson who returned from a sprained elbow injury causing her to miss a week of games. Western Reserve beat Crestview 64-46 in the contest.

1

Number of Friday night home games played by the Western Reserve girls basketball team in the history of the program. That came last Friday when the Lady ‘Riders beat Crestview.

4

Number of 3-pointers and steals Willard’s Madie Secor had during the Lady Flashes win over Ashland last week.

19

Number of rebounds collected by South Central freshman Ally Burton during the Lady Trojans’ loss to the Plymouth Big Red. It is the highest single game total in the Reflector area in both boys and girls hoops this season.

53-46

The final score of the girls hoops game between South Central and Plymouth on Friday night as the Big Red came out on top claiming their first win of the season.

19

Number of points scored by St. Paul’s Ashley Painley during Friday night’s win over the New London Lady Wildcats that included a game-winning 3-pointer from Painley.

57

The number of consecutive regular-season boys basketball games won by the Norwalk Truckers ranging from Feb. 26, 2011 through Jan. 23, 2014. On Friday night, the 22 lettermen were honored with a banner hanging beside the 2014 state championship team photo in the Norwalk High School gym.

If you see an interesting number from a sporting event or a historical high school sports number, send it to jskefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it in next week’s Go Figure!