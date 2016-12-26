Friday night girls hoops good for the game

For the Firelands Conference, it was Ladies Night. The week before, the Northern Ohio League held its own Ladies Night on the basketball floor. And it was amazing.

Giving the girls their due, highlighting them on Friday night was great for the game of basketball and high school sports overall. It has been a long time coming before girls sports are put in the same spotlight as boys. During the fall, Friday nights are ruled by football and that will never change. During basketball season, things seem to be changing and the ladies are getting their taste of the Friday night spotlight.

Over in Collins, history was made. Yeah, you have heard the story plenty of times and it is included in the Go Figure! section, but it needs repeating and deserves every inch of space in the newspaper I could possibly give it. Friday night when the Western Reserve Lady Roughriders hosted the Crestview Lady Cougars, it was the first Friday night home game in the history of the girls basketball program at Western Reserve. That alone deserves so much attention.

It is and incredible achievement and, even though it was Christmas Eve Eve, as my wife likes to call it, Rider Nation spilled into the gym to show its support. It also brought a much-deserved excitement around girls hoops and players and coaches couldn’t contain their excitement after the game.

“It just really meant a lot to us,” Western Reserve junior Andrea Robson said in a post-game interview. “We came out with a lot of excitement. We knew Crestview was going to be tough. It just means a lot to have all the fans out here on a Friday night. We never really got this chance before, but it’s pretty awesome.”

“We talked about making history with it, because these girls have never played in a Friday night setting. All of us on the coaching staff that are females, never got to play a Friday night game either. This is a big deal. We talked about making it herstory, not history, but H-E-R-S-T-O-R-Y. We wanted to make this about us. This is a girls’ night. We had a good crowd and a very fun event,” Western Reserve coach Laura Pierson said.

As Logan Greszler covered the contest, I could only imagine the smiles the coaches and players had on their face.

I was at my own Friday night contest at Plymouth as the Big Red and South Central Trojans squared off seeking their first wins. All that happened was an exciting finish to an incredibly hard effort basketball game, a freshman (South Central’s Ally Burton) pulled down 19 rebounds ... Nineteen. Rebounds ... and the Big Red pulled out the victory.

Two weeks ago, Norwalk and Bellevue put on quite a show in girls hoops on Friday night. As the Top 2 teams coming into the season according to preseason voting, Bellevue and Norwalk deserved the Friday night attention. Bellevue pulled out the win in that one in front of a packed crowd.

This past week, St. Paul visited New London for a clash of the FC giants in what turned out to be an incredible basketball game between two great teams. New London coach Eric Mitchell called it a, "Tournament-style basketball game” during his post-game interview. It deserved the Friday night spotlight as St. Paul’s Ashley Painley drilled a 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining giving her team a lead it would not surrender.

It is great to see girls hoops on display on Friday nights. It is much deserved. The Truckers are piecing together a very successful season that could see them contend for an NOL title during the second half of the season. Willard is improving game-to-game as their young talent is impressive. Cassidy Crawford is averaging a double-double. Unbelievable.

There are three FC teams from the Reflector area above .500. St. Paul, Western Reserve and New London should be battling for the finish come February.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, there are more Friday night Ladies Nights ahead. Jan. 20, Plymouth is at St. Paul, Western Reserve is at New London in a huge matchup, South Central travels to Monroeville and Vermilion heads to Edison. The following Friday, Jan. 27, Willard hosts Columbian and Norwalk heads to Bellevue for a revenge game. If you cannot get hyped up for these matchups, do not call yourself a high school sports fan.

