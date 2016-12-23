Trojans lose tight one to Firelands

The South Central Trojans went on the road seeking a big victory against Firelands on Thursday. The Trojans fought hard but came up a bit short losing 58-50. South Central did place three players in double figures with Michael Ponchel leading the way with 15 points including three 3-pointers. Aaron Lamoreaux added 11 points with a trey and Ben Lamoreaux dropped 10 with a deep-ball. Simon Blair continued a successful freshman season with nine points. Jason Hale and Isaiah Seidel added two points while Alex Holland added one to round out the scoring. Hale added 12 rebounds and Blair dished out five assists. The Trojans are off for the holiday and will be back in action next Friday at Mapleton.