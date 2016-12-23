Lady 'Riders come alive in third quarter, make history

For the first time in program history, the Lady Roughriders hosted a Friday night basketball game.

And they did not disappoint.

After keeping neck-in-neck with Crestview through the first half, Western Reserve broke through in the third period to pull away for a 64-46 Firelands Conference win.

In her first game back after suffering a sprained elbow, junior guard Andrea Robson exploded for a game-high 22 points, including four three-pointers — three of which came in third quarter.

The Lady ‘Riders (6-1, 5-0) held a 29-24 advantage coming out of halftime, but quickly pushed that lead to a 16-point advantage, as the squad went on a 9-point tear that was ignited by Katie Hipp’s three-ball. The Cougars responded with four points of their own, but Robson quickly quieted them by drilling another trey.

“We went into halftime with some specific things we wanted to worry about,” Western coach Laura Pierson said. “(Crestview’s) press was causing some issues, were we would break the press, come down the court and have a silly turnover. So we highlighted some of those things during halftime. (The girls) took those things, they capitalized on them and they took control of the basketball game. It was just a great third quarter for us to be able to explode into that second half.

“This being (Robson’s) first week back, she had to work through some tenderness on that elbow, but she came ready to play. She was bored of sitting there watching, you could see it in her eyes. She’s a good floor-commander and leader.”

Coming back to play on a Friday night, made the victory even sweeter for Robson.

“It just really meant a lot to us,” she said. “We came out with a lot of excitement. We knew Crestview was going to be tough. It just means a lot to have all the fans out here on a Friday night. We never really got this chance before, but it’s pretty awesome. We had a lot of momentum coming out of halftime,” Robson said. “Coach made some adjustments and we just really adjusted well to their gameplan.”

A modest Robson, though, couldn’t take the credit for Friday night’s success.

“My teammates are awesome. They’re always looking for me and I’m always looking for them. It was just really good to get back. It was great,” she said.

Western Reserve continued to pull away from Crestview in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 18-12.

Cora Wyers scored 14 points, but also proved her worth on the defensive end of the floor with three blocks. Brooke Ommert tallied 13 points and Hipp added nine.

“Brooke Ommert doesn’t know what she is capable of,” Pierson said. “So to get her into those double-digits, slowly but surely throughout the season, I think is going to start opening her eyes that people are going to have to guard her and keep her in mind as an offensive threat. While Robson is at the three-point line and Wyers is down there on the block, we also have Katie Hipp at the three-point line, these young ladies work well together as a team. Their chemistry is amazing. When one person is hitting, they are going to find that person.”

Although she wasn’t able to be on the floor, Pierson too was thrilled to have a game on a Friday.

“We talked about making history with it, because these girls have never played in a Friday night setting. All of us on the coaching staff that are females, never got to play a Friday night game either. This is a big deal. We talked about making it herstory, not history, but H-E-R-S-T-O-R-Y. We wanted to make this about us. This is a girls’ night. We had a good crowd and a very fun event,” Pierson said.

In junior varsity action, the Lady ‘Riders routed the Cougars 37-16. Avery Tubbs led the way with 16 points, followed by nine from Emma Weber.

Up next for Western will be Perkins on Tuesday.

STAT BOOK

Crestview 46

Stimpert 0-1-1; Emmons 1-0-2; Baith 7-4-19; Ison 1-0-2; Leeper 1-4-6; McLaughlin 2-0-4; Givens 2-2-6; Nalley 3-0-6. Totals 17-11-46.

W. Reserve 64

Hipp 2-4-9; Skrada 1-0-2; Robson 7-4-22; Blankenship 2-0-4; Ommert 5-3-13; Wyers 7-0-14. Totals 24-11-64.

Crestview 15 10 9 12 — 46

W. Reserve 15 14 17 18 — 64