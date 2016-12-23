Chargers use fast start to cruise by Huron

“We hit some spots there where we weren’t executing, but I thought in the fourth quarter when we needed to run some time off, was the first time this year we were able to do that,” said Edison head coach Tracey Moyer after the game. “We took almost two minutes off the clock. That was nice, it shows growth in our team and understanding the game.”

Edison had three players reach double figures in the game, and nine players score overall led by Jillian Danda with 11 points. Alana Fidler and Hannah Vitaz each scored 10 points in the win. Kelsey Schuster scored eight points, and Ashley Sneider added six points. Madison Moyer, Jessica Stoll, and Carlie Shover scored two points apiece, and Molly Houser added one point.

“Same story with us,” said Huron head coach Patrick Phillips. “We’ve got to start converting on easy buckets. Layups, free throws, and turnovers kill us.”

Kailee Wennes led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, and teammate Maria DiVita had eight points to go with a team high nine rebounds. Hunter Garbe scored six points, and Cassandra Dircks had four points. Sarah Niebler scored three points, and Gabby Sasala added two points.

Edison’s quick start

The Lady Chargers got off to an electric 10-2 start that began with a three-pointer from Schuster, and featured a 5-0 personal run from Danda. “We have some streaky shooters, and when they hit their first couple shots it gives the team confidence. The team feeds off them,” said Moyer.

Huron would never pull the game closer than that eight point margin. “We got too far behind,” said Phillips. “Scoring wise it’s rough for us when we play from behind.”

Double-double for Vitaz

Vitaz added a game high 12 rebounds to go along with her 10 points in the win. She was 4-of-10 from the field, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Edison wins the boards

The Lady Chargers out-rebounded the Lady Chargers 39-25 in the action. Along with the 12 boards Vitaz ripped down, Fidler had six rebounds, and Schuster added five rebounds.

Edison will travel to Seneca East on Tuesday, and Huron hosts Clyde on Thursday.

STAT BOOK

Edison 14 16 12 10 52

Huron 8 12 8 6 34

Edison (52) 19 FG 11 FT 3 3PT 39 rebounds (Vitaz 12), 23 turnovers, 5 assists (Moyer 2), 8 steals(Schuster 3). Schuster 2-2-8 Sneider 3-0-6 Danda 5-0-11 Moyer 0-2-2 Shover 0-2-2 Fidler 5-0-10 Houser 0-1-1 Vitaz 4-2-10 Stoll 0-2-2 Totals 19-11-54

Huron (34) 16 FG 2 FT 0 3PT 25 rebounds (DiVita 9), 19 turnovers, 4 assists (Garbe 2), 11 steals (Wennes 5). Garbe 3-0-6 Dircks 2-0-4 Niebler 1-1-3 Sasala 1-0-2 DiVita 4-0-8 Wennes 5-1-11 Totals 16-2-34