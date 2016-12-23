Big Red beats Trojans for first win

For the Plymouth Big Red and South Central Trojans, both teams were on the hunt for that elusive win No. 1 on Friday night and only one team could walk out with it. The Big Red earned their first win beating South Central 53-46 on their home floor and breaking a 9-game losing streak in the process.

The Big Red jumped out to a quick lead only to see the Trojans force a tie after the first and only trail by three at the half. Both teams dropped 10 points in the third setting up a thrilling finish. Plymouth outscored South Central 16-12 in the final quarter to earn a win on its home floor.

“It is big for the kids to get that first one,” Plymouth coach Scott Speicher said. “It is huge for our confidence going forward. We have played a murderous schedule in the first 10 games and a lot of them were on the road. We told the kids that the strength of our schedule is behind us and hopefully the win tonight will help us keep moving forward.”

Mack Attack

The Big Red were able to force 33 turnovers in the contest and a major part of that was junior Chloe Mack at the top of a 1-3-1 defense. The junior finished with seven steals out of the position and finishing many fast breaks on her way to 11 points. She also dished out three assists and added four rebounds for a solid all-around game. Speicher has noticed a huge turnaround for his point guard.

“Chloe is a clutch kid and she is a completely different player from last year,” Speicher added. “No one knows about her so it is great for us and she is a very underrated player in the eyes of everyone outside of our locker room. We know what she is capable of and what skills she possesses. She is quick, can shoot it and get to the rim. She plays point for us and is a very solid ball player.”

Big Game Burton

South Central freshman Ally Burton may be waking up a bit sore on Christmas Eve after an incredible hustle effort. The first-year player, who also played major minutes in the junior varsity contest, snatched up an eye-popping 19 rebounds and scored 10 points for an impressive double-double. South Central coach John Vogel admits the freshman has earned her stripes and Trojan Nation could see plenty of Ally Burton for the rest of the season.

“We brought her along slow being a freshman, but she is rising,” Vogel said. “She is going to get more and more opportunities and she is going to be a special player for us. She is working hard in practice and is the first one in and last to leave. She is playing great basketball and we just have to get her confidence in herself. She is going to be a huge part of what we do moving forward.”

Back and forth

After an identical score after the first, the Trojans and Big Red traded punches until there were no more seconds on the clock. Plymouth never owned a lead bigger than 11 and the Trojans were always a big shot away from potentially bringing home their first win. The Big Red leaned on sophomore Tristain Wiley late in the game as the youngster drained five big free throws to help the Big Red grab the win. Wiley ended the night with 12 points sharing team-high honors with sophomore Emily Blanton who also dropped 12 points and 13 boards. Both made 3-pointers.

Burton did her part to keep the Trojans in it, but Maddie Albert, the go-to player after two SC seniors went down with injuries, put up 12 points in an impressive offensive performance.

“It was one of those games where we kind of expected to go back and forth with Plymouth,” Vogel said. “They handled the ball better than us. We shot it pretty well but when you turn the ball over like we did, we don’t get as many chances. I just try to explain to them about what we are trying to do with this season. We are trying to get them to understand the game of basketball a little better.”

Momentum

With their first win under their belts, the Big Red (1-9, 1-4), who played 10 games already this season, are looking to build off of win No. 1.

“We are just looking to stack some wins on top of each other and we know this league is solid,” Speicher added. “We know who these teams are but we have a lot of work to do on ourselves. We have a young crew with a lot of sophomores out here and the older kids are starting to step up and provide us with some leadership.”

They were able to see a balanced effort all over the court getting seven points from Emily Akers and Maggie Branham each. Morgan Chaffins and Arianna Marx added two a piece to round out the scoring.

South Central (0-7, 0-5) picked up nine points from Lily Antonio and seven points from Cheyenne Swander. Holly Hale added four and Bailey Mitchell and Mackenzie Dauch added two each.

South Central travels to a holiday tournament at Mansfield Christian on Tuesday while Plymouth travels to Monroeville on Thursday.

STAT BOOK

South Central 14-10-10-12 — 46

Plymouth 14-13-10-16 — 53

South Central: 17-63 FG, 10-17 FT, 2-17 3pt. (Albert 2) 58 rebounds (Burton 19), 33 turnovers, 5 Assists (Antonio 3), Steals 9 (Antonio 3). Scoring: Maddie Albert 5-0-12, Ally Burton 3-4-10, Lily Antonio 3-3-9, Cheyenne Swander 2-3-7, Holly Hale 2-0-4, Mackenzie Dauch 1-0-2, Bailey Mitchell 1-0-2.

Plymouth: 17-49 FG, 15-27 FT, 4-18 3pt. (Blanton 1, Akers 1, Branham 1, Wiley 1) 38 rebounds (Blanton 13), 32 turnovers, 11 Assists (Mack 3, Blanton 3), Steals 20 (Mack 7). Scoring: Emily Blanton 5-1-12, Tristain Wiley 3-5-12, Chloe Mack 4-3-11, Emily Akers 2-2-7, Maggie Branham 2-2-7, Morgan Chaffins 1-0-2, Arianna Marx 1-0-2.