Western competes much better in loss at Sandusky

And entering Thursday's non-conference game at Sandusky — few in attendance thought the results were going to be different. But just 48 hours later, the Roughriders had a lead with 2:29 left in the third quarter on the road against the defending Northern Ohio League champions and two-time Division II district finalist Blue Streaks (5-1).

Only a fourth quarter scoring drought and the play of Jayrese Williams kept Western (4-4) out of reach by game's end, as Sandusky took a 70-54 win.

““We were embarrassed — and we should have felt embarrassed,” Western Reserve coach Chris Sheldon said of Tuesday's 59-37 loss at Perkins. “And that's what we told our kids. Everything from our lack of competitiveness and inability to execute game plans. So we just challenged them, and this is a testament of where we're at as a team.

“And these are easy fixes if we're willing to change between the ears,” he added. “But we just told them to go out tonight and be competitive. Just compete every possession and try to execute what you're being asked to do. And for more than 24 minutes, we did that.”

Trailing 20-11 early in the second quarter, Western (4-4) went on a 13-4 scoring run to tie the game at 24 — and trailed just 30-28 at halftime. In the third quarter, the 'Riders took the lead twice — including with 2:29 left in the quarter at 45-44 on a 3-pointer by Cody Palmer.

“That's a good, scrappy team we played against,” Sandusky coach Colin Irish said. “And these are kids just playing basketball, and once they get their confidence going anything can happen. Coach Sheldon has a great program and does a great job with those guys and take nothing away from them.

“They hit some big shots and hung in there,” he added. “But our conditioning, our mindset and maturity level that we've built over the last few years got us through this game.”

The Streaks immediately took the lead back on a Cavon Croom basket, then Williams closed the quarter with a 7-0 run in a 1:45 span to give his team a 53-45 lead. Croom pushed the lead up to 55-45 to begin the fourth, but Western countered with four straight points by Colton Puder to trim the deficit to 55-49 with 6:24 left.

But Sandusky buckled down — and the 'Riders didn't score again for a nearly six-minute stretch. In that span, Williams added six free throws, as he finished 14-of-15 at the foul line to go with his 8-of-12 effort from the floor for a game-high 33 points and seven rebounds.

Still, it was a far cry from Tuesday night for Sheldon and the 'Riders — a long dominant program in the Firelands Conference that has also reached four Division III district championship games in the past 14 seasons.

“We had chances, and obviously you give Jayrese a ton of credit — because basically against a diamond-and-one defense thrown at him he goes off for 33 points,” Sheldon said. “That's just how good he is. But with our two best shooters going 2 for 24 and we have the lead late in the third quarter — it's just a credit to how we competed tonight. That's what I'm most proud about.”

Puder led Western with 15 points and six rebounds, while Dale Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds. Jaret Griffith added nine points and six rebounds — but was hounded defensively into a 1-of-17 night from the floor.

“We wanted to play this game for a reason, we wanted to see how we'd handle good athletes on good teams — and we didn't do that Tuesday night,” Sheldon said. “But we showed in a 48-hour span that we may have something in us after all. f we approach the rest of the season with the same mindset that we did tonight … there's not a lot of teams left that we'll see who are of the caliber of Sandusky — and that's what has me excited going into the break.”

After playing eight games in less than three weeks to start the season, the 'Riders are off until Dec. 30 vs. Plymouth as the schedule begins to slow some.

We can get this thing rolling now that we get a little break,” Sheldon said. “We've got some time now to fine tune some things. I'm confident that this group will do that.”

STAT BOOK

WESTERN RESERVE (4-4)

Jaret Griffith 1-6—9; Dale Smith 5-2—14; Luke Buck 2-0—4; Colton Puder 5-5—15; Tyler Bartlett 1-0—3; Cody Palmer 1-0—3; Aiden Markley 2-0—6. TOTALS 17-13—70.

SANDUSKY (5-1)

Jayrese Williams 8-14—33; Cavon Croom 5-2—13; Keith Williams 4-0—9; Brent Hanson 2-0—4; Jamonte Alexander 3-3—9; Elijah 1-0—2. TOTALS 23-19—54.

W. Reserve 11 17 17 9 — 54

Sandusky 18 12 23 17 — 70

3-point FGs: (WR) Smith 2, Markley 2, Bartlett, Palmer, Griffith; (S) J. Williams 3, Croom, K. Williams

JV: W. Reserve, 55-52