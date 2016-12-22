Truckers fall to Madison on Wednesday

Jacob Trautman, Mitchell Perry and Trey Johnson each scored nine points — while George Friend and Jacob Roth both added seven points for Norwalk (1-4).

Friend added five rebounds, while Trautman and Perry each had four. The Truckers trailed 11-6 after the first quarter — then fell behind 30-14 at halftime after the Rams (5-2) had their big quarter.

Norwalk finished the game 17-of-38 from the floor (44 percent), which included 7-of-16 from the 3-point line (43 percent). The Truckers were 5-of-10 at the foul line and held a slight 19-18 edge in rebounds.

However, the Rams were outstanding from the field — shooting 23-of-33 (69 percent) for the game, including 14-of-20 from inside the arc and 9-of-13 from the 3-point line (69 percent). Madison also scored 16 points off turnovers compared to just eight for the Truckers.

Norwalk will entertain Bellevue Friday night in a Northern Ohio League game — then host Lexington on Dec. 28 before closing out 2016 with a trip to Willard on Dec. 30.