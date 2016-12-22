Historic Norwalk streak to be enshrined with banner

On Friday, the team will be honored with a banner that will hang in the Norwalk High School gym forever. Before the Truckers game with Bellevue on Friday, a banner will rise honoring the Truckers 57-regular season game winning streak. A streak spanning from the final game of 2011 through Jan. 29, 2014, will now final its permanent home in the history books in the form of a commemorative banner. The streak is in the Top 10 longest streaks in Ohio boys basketball history.

A grand total of 22 letterman played for Norwalk during the streak and around 20 are expected to attend the pregame ceremony honoring their accomplishment. Of the 20, Ben Haraway, Jeff Thomas and Jake Fetherolf will be in attendance. Haraway and Thomas were a part of the Truckers 2014 state championship team while Fetherolf graduated in 2013 after Norwalk compiled a 23-1 record.

“It is going to be a very special night,” Haraway said of Friday night. “It will actually help me realize just what we accomplished on the basketball floor.”

The Truckers accomplished more than what some Ohio high schools have in their entire existence. Fifty-seven game regular season winning streak, a combined 56-2 record from 2011 through the middle of 2014. They won the 2014 state championship, three sectional championships, two district championships, a regional title and three Northern Ohio League championships.

“When I think about that accomplishment, I think about a bunch of great guys, players, and coaches that came together and worked hard everyday to achieve great things,” Fetherolf said. “We really cared about one another and would do whatever it took to help the team win. It was a special group and it was awesome to be apart of.”

As the current Truckers will honor the legendary squads, Thomas says he will be thinking about all of the Truckers that were there before him.

“I will be thinking about all of the teams that came through Norwalk,” Thomas said. “Ours was special because all four years we played like we were brothers on and off the court and it showed.”

Norwalk went 23-0 in 2011-12 and was knocked out of the regional tournament by Whitmer, though Whitmer later had to vacate the win due to an ineligible player. It seemed to be a destiny year for the Truckers, but losing that contest fueled the fire. The following year, the Truckers noticed a familiar opponent on their regular season schedule. On Jan. 26, 2013, Norwalk hosted Whitmer in a rematch to settle things once and for all.

“We played a lot of close games during that streak, but we were able to overcome so much and bring hime wins,” Haraway added. “The one that really sticks out in my mind is the Whitmer game in 2013. We were down by a lot at various points in the game but we came back and won it 51-43. It was a huge game for us.”

It was Fetherolf’s senior season and he wanted a bit of revenge against the team that ended his junior season.

“The most memorable part for me was the Toledo Whitmer game in Norwalk my senior year,” Fetherolf said. “It was the fourth and fifth best teams in Ohio at the time and we got a chance to play a great player in Nigel Hayes. We also got a rematch against them from the state tournament the previous year. I will never forget how crazy the gym was and the energy the fans brought. The craziest environment I have ever played in. And what made this even better was that we won and everyone in Norwalk witnessed it.”

For Thomas, his favorite memory came a bit earlier when the Truckers finished an undefeated regular season in 2011-12.

“My most memorable time is the first year we went 20-0,” Thomas said. “That's when I finally realized that this team has potential of winning a state championship.”

All three players are playing basketball at the collegiate level. Haraway is the starting point guard at Ashland University, Fetherolf is a junior at Baldwin Wallace University and Thomas suits up for Division I Georgia State and just came off of a huge win over Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas break.

All three will be there to witness their teams’ accomplishment find its permanent home at Norwalk High School.

“It will be one of those times where it will really hit me,” Haraway said. “It is going to be incredibly special. When we were playing, we were playing for fun and we didn’t actually know exactly what were accomplishing at the time. Friday, we will be able to look back and really reflect on what we did as a group.”

For Fetherolf, he is excited to see all of the great friends he made while making Trucker Nation proud.

“It's going to be great seeing all of them again,” Fetherolf said. “I haven't seen some of them in a while and it will be nice to catch up with them. Seeing the banner go up is going to bring back a lot of great memories on and off the court. A lot of great guys are being recognized and it's going to be a really special moment for all of us.”

For Thomas, a trip back home may be just what he needs to continue his successful season at Georgia State.

“It's going to be a good feeling,” Thomas admitted “All my friends that I haven't got to see in a while will be there. When we see the banner go up, it's just going to bring a lot of memories that I have all the years I played high school ball.”

Norwalk High School plans to honor the team before the varsity contest on Friday night against Bellevue with a ceremony to enshrine the feat forever.

