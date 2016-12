NL duo take honors

New London’s Billy Woodmancy and Morgan Luedy are this week’s Reflector Players of the Week. Woodmancy earned a nomination after scoring 18 points on Friday and 17 on Saturday with a combined 10 3-pointers in two games. Luedy earned the nomination after scoring 13 points and adding seven steals in a win over South Central and scoring 12 points in a win over Monroeville.