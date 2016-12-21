Flyers cruise by Big Red to remain unbeaten

The Flyers started off a bit slow on Wednesday night, but overcame it to rally off a 50-37 win to improve to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Firelands Conference. Falling behind at the end of the first 12-9 thanks to a 3 for 12 shooting quarter, the Flyers bounced back to outscore Plymouth 41-25 the rest of the way.

The Flyers owned a 24-20 lead at the half and a 36-31 lead after the third proving the contest was much closer than the final score showed. St. Paul then put up 14 points in the fourth and held Plymouth to just six fourth-quarter points to pull out the win.

1-2 punch

In the early part of the season, the 1-2 punch of Dylan Furlong and Brandon McCall have given teams fits and that was no different on Wednesday night as the duo combined for 34 points and 20 rebounds. McCall led all scorers with 18 points while Furlong dropped 16 and added 13 boards along the way. The scary part, St. Paul is missing Paul Pearce due to injury, but he is expected to return on Monday.

“We are hard to guard and when we get Paul back at 6-foot-5, he is a beast,” St. Paul coach Mike Smith said. “The high-low that we are gearing up for will be even better and we will get Dylan back to the perimeter and get Noah some open shots. Defensively, Noah did a great job guarding Chaffins. Everyone is playing well without and ego and it is a lot of fun to be a part of.”

The two players nearly outscored Plymouth by themselves as McCall did most of his damage inside the paint in the second half scoring 12 points over the final two frames. Frulong made rebounding a priority coming out of the halftime locker room grabbing 11 boards in the second half.

1-3-1

With the Big Red handling St. Paul’s man-to-man defense in the first quarter, the Flyers came out in a 1-3-1 trapping zone that forced the Big Red to score only eight points and turn the ball over four times. Plymouth coach Derrick Schelenberger admitted to seeing the 1-3-1 zone implemented against his squad, but nothing like what St. Paul showed.

“The effort was there,” Shelenberger said. “But their length in the 1-3-1 was a problem. We went against that defense before but nothing with this kind of length. It took too many game minutes for us to get acclimated to it. We stood around too much and we do not move much and that has been our problem since Day 1.”

Smith knew the defense would give up some open looks but was happy with its overall effectiveness.

“We tried to trap and they got some looks out of it, but you will have that,” Smith said. “But we used our length and there are not a lot of openings when we play that defense. We still have some work to do and this is a product we are just starting to get where we get to.”

Changes coming

The Big Red managed to shoot the ball just 37 times in the contest connecting on 13 of those attempts. They were 5 of 14 from 3-point range. After the game, Shelenberger said there would be changes to the Plymouth offense that was only able to put up 37 points on the evening. The new Plymouth offense may be played a bit closer to the rim with hopes of getting out of the 1-5 skid it is in to start the season.

“We have a good post player and guys who can attack the rim, but we like to stay beyond the arch too much,” Shelenberger said. “When we are 10 feet behind the arch, not one is going to guard us out there. We need to get it in the paint and find some easy buckets. We just do not get easy buckets.”

Austin Nester led the Big Red with 16 points as the only player in double figures. Jacob Adams added six points.

4-0

The Flyers are off to their best start in recent years sitting pretty at 4-0. Smith knows it is because of the players he has on the roster.

“We have a nice group of kids that love basketball and are selfless,” Smith said. “They do not care who gets the credit and if you ask them to run through a wall, they will. We just have quality kids and I think this group is special.”

Jimmy Adelman added six points, six assists, three boards and two steals in the all-around effort. The quick start may get better once Pearce is back in the rotation.

“Offensively, we just are not flowing yet,” Smith said. “We are not playing relaxed. We have Dylan playing the four with Paul (Pearce) being out when he is actually more of a three. He should be back Monday and we will get people back to their right positions and that will help our offensive game. We can be nasty defensively when we get the lead and we sit and guard. I liked the way we finished with a higher basketball I.Q.”

Up Next

The Flyers join New London as the last remaining teams with an unblemished conference record. They are off for Christmas break and will be back in action Dec. 28 hosting Huron. Plymouth drops to 1-5 and 0-3 in the FC and will host Colonel Crawford on Tuesday.

STAT BOOK

Plymouth 12-8-11-6 — 37

St. Paul 9-15-12-14 — 50

Plymouth: 13-37 FG, 6-10 FT, 5-14 3pt. (Adams 2, Nester 1, Collins 1, Chaffins 1) 17 rebounds (Myers 6), 11 turnovers, 8 Assists (Adams 3), Steals 6 (Adams 3). Scoring: Austin Nester 6-3-16, Jacob Adams 2-0-6, Dylan Osborne 1-2-4, Logan Myers 2-0-4, Kade collins 1-1-4, Mitchell Chaffins 1-0-3.

St. Paul: 19-44 FG, 8-9 FT, 4-13 3pt. (Furlong 2, Ceccoli 1, Avendano 1) 33 rebounds (Furlong 13), 14 turnovers, 10 Assists (Adelman 6), Steals 6. Scoring: Brandon McCall 9-0-18, Dylan Furlong 6-2-16, Jimmy Adelman 0-6-6, Nick Lukasko 2-0-4, Will Ceccoli 1-0-3, Jacob Avendano 1-0-3.