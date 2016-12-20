Wildcats fall short to Hilldale in thriller

NEW LONDON — The New London Wildcats built a huge lead entering the fourth only to see Hillsdale go on a 20-9 run to finish the ballgame and beat NL 61-59 in a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday night. Ryan Lane continued to impress with 19 points while Karson Howell added 12 and Billy Woodmancy dropped nine including three 3-pointers. Justin Marshall added six and Jake Gerlak chipped in with seven. Jacob Molnar contributed four points while Weston Eibel and Dane Mathews added two a piece.