Flyer rally falls short, Pirates hang on for win

St. Paul (6-1) jumped out to a fast start, leading 8-2 in the opening minutes of the game. However, the Lady Pirates quickly pushed themselves up and took a nine-point lead in halftime.

Perkins led by as many as 11, but that didn’t stop the Flyers from making a comeback, as Elyse Roth scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter to knot the game at 40-40.

“They really didn’t match up with us height-wise, so we got a chance to go inside and run isolation plays for (Roth),” St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said. “She took advantage of the majority of them. It’s something we work on. We know we have the height inside occasionally to do stuff like that and tonight happened to be one of those nights where we could isolate.”

After falling behind again, this time by six points, Ashley Painley and Caitlin Good each drilled three-pointers to again tie the game. But it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Pirates, as they went on to outscore St. Paul 10-4.

“It’s one game. Our thing all season has been one game at a time. Take nothing away from Perkins. But I’m very proud of the fact that my girls didn’t give up tonight. They could’ve at some points, but they didn’t. They fought back to where we had a chance at the end. It is what it is. We have to put it behind us and move on. As long as we learn from it, we’ll be fine. We just move on from here one game at a time,” Mahl said.

Painley paced the Flyers with 13 points, followed by 12 from both Roth and Good. Lauren Lukasko added eight.

“In the locker room at halftime, we told them they have a choice to make. You can come out strong or not. They chose to come out strong. They came out of the locker room and stuck with that decision. They worked the ball a little better than what we did in the first half,” Mahl said.

It’ll happen. We’re still getting better game after game. This will help us down the road if we ever get behind. We have been behind once or twice before, but we still fight back. It shows me that they’re not going to give up.”

The Flyers will return to conference play on Friday, when they will travel to New London.

STAT BOOK

Perkins 56

Espisito 2-4-10; Didion 1-0-2; Howard 5-2-12; Siegel 3-0-8; Lawson 3-2-8; Schoder 1-0-2; Winston 5-4-14. Totals 20-12-56.

St. Paul 50

Painley 5-2-13; Lukasko 3-2-8; Good 3-5-12; Powers 1-0-2; Dilger 1-0-3; Roth 6-0-12. Totals 19-9-50.

Perkins 14 18 8 16 — 56

St. Paul 12 11 17 10 — 50