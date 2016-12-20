Eagles fall apart, lose to Streaks

“It was a tale of two halves tonight,” said Monroeville head coach Brad Dunlap after the game. “In the first half we battled back and actually took the lead there, and they out-hustled us in the third quarter.”

Fremont St. Joe’s (8-3) opened the first quarter on a 16-9 spurt, but Monroeville (2-7) responded by closing the first half on a 14-6 run of their own. Kara Schafer fueled the Lady Eagle run scoring six of her 10 points during the streak.

Adrienne Wehrig led the Lady Streaks out of the break scoring six of her game high 22 points during the third period, and recorded three of her five rebounds in the period.

“We played hard the whole game, and made adjustments when we needed too,” said Fremont St. Joe’s head coach Mallory Holliday after the win. “Monroeville had a nice zone defense that they ran against us, so we had to work on moving the ball around on offense.”

Monroeville’s Jordan Quillen had a team high 11 points, and Schafer added 10 points. Ashlyn Tommas had eight points and a game high 10 rebounds, while teammate Karli Krill had eight points and nine rebounds.

Wehrig led the Lady Streaks with 22 points, and Miranda Wammes had 12 points. Brooke Casperson, Callie Kelbley, and Makenzie Reiter each scored six points in the action.

Clingman singles, then plays

Monroeville junior Rachel Clingman sang an amazing rendition of the national anthem in her basketball uniform, before taking the floor for the Lady Eagles on Tuesday night. Clingman saw valuable minutes in the third period, and recorded a rebound during the game.

Wehrig 12-of-12 from the charity stripe

Wehrig was perfect from the free throw line during the game, sinking an outstanding 12-of-12 free throws. The Streaks finished 18-of-21 from the line, and Monroeville made 2-of-9 from the foul line. “I thought we shot well from the free throw line, and that really helped us. Adrienne is an awesome player. She can drive, she can shoot from the outside, and she knows how to draw a foul. I didn’t even realize she made all her free throws.”

SJCC starters score

The Lady Streaks had every starter score a point in the opening period, and did not receive any points from their bench in the win. Wehrig led the way with eight points in the first quarter, and the other four starters each scored two points.

Fremont St. Joe’s will travel to Lakota on Friday, and Monroeville will travel to Mapleton.

STAT BOOK

Monroeville 12 11 4 13 40

Fremont St. Joe’s 16 6 17 13 52

Monroeville (40) 18 FG 2 FT 2 3PT (Tommas 10) 31 rebounds, (Reer 5) 19 turnovers, (Reer 2) 3 assists, (Gies 5) 13 steals. Gies 1-0-2 Quillen 5-0-11 Tommas 3-1-8 Schafer 5-0-10 Reer 0-1-1 Krill 4-0-8 Totals 18-2-40

Fremont St. Joe’s (52) 17 FG 18 FT 0 3PT (Kelbley 6) 23 rebounds, (Wammes 6) 21 turnovers, 3 assists, (Wammes 5) 16 steals. Wehrig 5-12-22 Casperson 3-0-6 Kelbley 3-0-6 Reiter 2-2-6 Wammes 4-4-12 Totals 17-18-52

JV

Monroeville 37

Fremont St. Joe’s 36