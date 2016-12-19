Go Figure!

2

Number of remaining teams who are undefeated in Firelands Conference play in boys hoops. New London and St. Paul have zero conference losses in the early season after New London beat Western Reserve and the Roughriders beat previously unbeaten Mapleton Saturday.

1,001

Number of career points for South Central’s Summer Sweeting after she scored the first points of the game on Thursday. Sweeting has a torn ACL and will undergo surgery ending her athletic career for the Trojans.

2:19.11

Time it took St. Paul’s Paige Wnek to swim the 200-yard freestyle on Saturday at the St. Joe's Central Catholic Invitational. She won the event with her personal-record time.

4

Number of Monroeville wrestlers who took second place at this weekend’s Dave Rohr Tournament. Finishing 2nd for the Eagles were Colten Millis (152), Rhett Roeder (170), Montgomery Walls (220), and Trey Leroux (285). Zander Takacs (113), Donovan Ruffing (132), Caleb Smith (182), and Tche Leroux (195) finished 3rd. Erik Reinhart was 4th at 182. The Eagles were runner-ups of the tournament.

120

The weight class won by South Central’s Dakota Blanton at the JB Firestone invitational at Black River High School on Saturday. Jorge Gabriel took third in 106 and Chase Greaser took fourth in 152 as the placers for the Trojans.

150

Number of wins at New London for boys coach Tom Howell after the Wildcats picked up two wins over the weekend. Howell is second in school history behind Tom Eibel’s 194 wins.

220

Number of wins at Norwalk for head coach Steve Gray who became the all-time school leader passing Grant Walls. Gray has 386 career wins.

42

Number of points scored combined by Western Reserve’s Colton Puder and Jaret Griffith in Saturday’s win over previously undefeated Mapleton.

10

Number of 3-pointers made by New London’s Billy Woodmancy over a 2-game stretch on Friday and Saturday, both NL wins.

6

Number of 3-pointers made by South Central’s Michael Ponchel in Friday’s win over Monroeville.

7

Number of steals for New London’s Morgan Luedy in a win over South Central on Thursday.

0

Number of St. Paul girls players who scored in double figured during the team’s 43-39 win over Monroeville on Thursday. Eight total players scored in the total team effort.

