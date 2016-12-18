Western girls stay atop the FC

Girls Hoops

Western downs Big Red

The Western Reserve Lady Riders remained atop the Firelands Conference after beating Plymouth 53-38 on Saturday afternoon. The Riders improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the FC while Plymouth remained winless at 0-8 and 0-4. Cora Wyers led the way with 21 points for Western while Katie Hipp added 16 points withe four 3-pointers. Wyers scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. Jenna Skrada added seven points while Emma Blankenship added six. Brooke Ommert rounded out the Western Reserve scoring with three points.

Leading the way for the Big Red was Chloe Mack who dropped 16 points inclusing four 3-pointers, three in the fourth quarter alone. Emily Blanton added 11 points while Arianna Marx added six and Tristen Wiley added five rounding out the Big Red scoring. Plymouth is back in action on Tuesday at home against Shelby while Western Reserve is off until Friday when it hosts Crestview.

NL beats Monroeville

The New London Lady Cats wasted no time jumping out to a quick lead and cruising to another FC win over Monroeville on Saturday afternoon beating the Eagles 47-36. New London took a quick 18-5 lead after the first quarter and owned a 28-11 lead at the half. The Eagles wouldn’t go away without a fight though out-scoring the Lady Cats 25-19 in the second half. Monroeville dropped to 2-6 and 1-3 in the FC while New London shrugged off a loss to Western earlier in the week and picked up the FC win to improve to 6-2 and 3-1.

Leading the way for New London was Eden Copley who dropped 14 points with a 3-pointer. Morgan Luedy added 12 points on the afternoon draining the only 3-pointer she attempted. Gabby Ledbetter added 10 points and seven rebounds for a near double-double. Sidney Allen added six points while Lili Bartow added three and Elizabeth Logan added two rounding out the NL scoring.

Kara Schafer led the way for Monroeville with 11 points as Ashlyn Tommas added seven and Lauren Gies added six. Taylor Reer and Katelyn Kerby added three a piece and Jordan Quillen added two.

The Lady Cats are back in action on Thursday hosting Mansfield St. Peter’s while Monroeville hits the hardwood on Tuesday hosting Fremont St. Joe’s.

Mounties beat SC

South Central came so close to picking up its first win of the season but fell to Mapleton 61-52 on Saturday afternoon. Maddie Albert had a team-high 20 points to go along with four steals. Ally Burton added 10 points and eight rebounds for a near double-double. Holly Hale put up nine points and 12 boards while Lily Antonio added seven points, Cheyenne Swander added four and Mackenzie Dauch added two. The Trojans drop to 0-6 and 0-4 in the FC. They travel to Plymouth on Friday.

Boys Hoops

Cougars cage Big Red

The Crestview Cougars refused to let Plymouth get back on its feet after a Monday night loss to Bellevue beating the Big Red 53-44 on Saturday night. Austin Nester led Plymouth with 11 points while Logan Myers posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Jacob Adams added eight points while Mitchell Chaffins added six, Jared Reed added five and Kade Collins added four. The Big Red dropped to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in the Firelands Conference. They are back in action on Wednesday traveling to St. Paul.

SP frosh lose

The St. Paul freshmen team took its first loss on Saturday losing to Crestview 54-45. Brandon Furlong led the way with 13 points while Ethan Blair added 10, Grant Houck added eight, Patrick Matlock had six and Spencer Meyers had five. They Flyers are back at it on Thursday hosting New London.